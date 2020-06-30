Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:45
Pet abandonment skyrockets amid lockdown Level 3
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

30 June 2020 8:03 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
making ends meet
short-term insurance
naked insurance
saving money
insurace
accident cover
household contents
CoverPause
Alex Thomson

Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.

Can Naked Insurance disrupt its industry in the way that, say, Capitec Bank disrupted banking?

Time will tell, but its offering is compelling, especially now as South Africa sinks into an economic depression.

Related article: You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Image credit: www.facebook.com/NKD.insure/

Naked has vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.

An artificially intelligent system manages policies, instead of call centres and brokers, thereby slashing expenses and enabling its low premiums.

Its car insurance premiums, for example, start at R180 per month while you can get home contents insurance for as little as R43 per month.

Naked Insurance allows you to pause your accident cover when you’re not driving – it calls this option “CoverPause”.

You’re still covered for theft or anything that happens to your car while parked.

During the first 35 days of the lockdown, 46% of cars that used CoverPause got 90% of their usual premium back.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Naked Insurance cofounder Alex Thomson.

The future of insurance will be defined by new entrants…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

There’s a lot you can do to make insurance better… A lot of people find insurance to be a horrible product… It feels that the insurance company is not on your side… Anxiety, when you want to claim, undermines the very idea of insurance…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

To get this right, you’ve got to keep it simple… Something you can fill in in seconds…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

With something as simple as car- or home insurance; there’s no problem with doing it yourself…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

Are you responsible? We can do [determine] that better… This is the wonder of artificial intelligence and data science… There are smart algorithms that can figure out crazy things…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

Claims in June have been a lot lower than before the crisis… There’s been a few people driving into the garage walls…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

If you genuinely forget [to turn off CoverPause], we’re pretty accommodating…

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

We have plans to do so [expand internationally] …

Alex Thomson, cofounder - Naked Insurance

Listen to the interview in the audio below (clip will appear below this sentence within the next five minutes).


30 June 2020 8:03 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
making ends meet
short-term insurance
naked insurance
saving money
insurace
accident cover
household contents
CoverPause
Alex Thomson

Recommended

More from MyMoney Online

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

25 June 2020 2:42 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'

25 June 2020 11:58 AM

MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

24 June 2020 11:48 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

24 June 2020 9:37 AM

Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warren Buffett

Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons

22 June 2020 3:01 PM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House home residential property rent rental landlord tenant buy-to-let letting

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

22 June 2020 1:22 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

22 June 2020 11:43 AM

"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cow cattle funny 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

22 June 2020 9:20 AM

"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

18 June 2020 1:37 PM

Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ford-figo-freestylejpg

Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?

17 June 2020 3:27 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from The Science Of ...

stellenbosch-mafiapng

How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

26 September 2019 1:23 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctorjpg

Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:22 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

quit job follow dream

How to quit your job so you can follow your dream

11 July 2019 6:58 PM

Ever dreamt of just doing it? You may want a few pointers from someone who did. Meet Callan Williamson of Tortilla Modern Mexican.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-businessjpeg

This fund (SA SME Fund) worth R1.2 billion wants to help black businesses grow

2 July 2019 8:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ketso Gordhan, CEO at SA SME Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landbouweekbladpng

Happy 100th birthday, Landbouweekblad!

11 June 2019 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Burgess, Editor-in-chief at Landbouweekblad, South Africa’s legendary magazine about farming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marcels-frozen-yoghurtpng

The story of Marcel’s 'better than sex' frozen yoghurt

14 May 2019 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nicole Westwig, Managing Director at Marcel's.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ubuntu-babajpg

How to stop them from stealing your idea (by Ubuntu Baba's lawyer)

7 May 2019 8:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Papadopoulos, Trade Mark Attorney at KISCH IP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bmw-x3-suvjpg

Take a look inside BMW South Africa’s high-tech X3 producing factory

30 April 2019 7:55 PM

The Rosslyn plant makes 15 BMW X3 SUVs per hour for export around the world. Bruce Whitfield interviews BMW SA's, Tim Abbott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aijpg

Robots made in our image are requiring less and less human intervention to learn

16 April 2019 8:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jared Molko, a former employee at Google.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

Pay up to 45% less tax by investing in a small business (Section 12J incentive)

12 April 2019 3:43 PM

Dino Zuccollo of Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management answers 12 FAQs about the Section 12J tax incentive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

Local

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

China must reconsider HK security law, 27 countries tell UN

30 June 2020 8:26 PM

EU excludes United States from 'safe' travel list

30 June 2020 7:14 PM

Motorists rush to fill tanks before midnight fuel price hike

30 June 2020 6:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA