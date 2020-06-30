Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund
Yebo Fresh is an online grocery store that delivers affordable food to its township customers.
Now, the Scheinberg Relief Fund – established by Israeli-Canadian businessman Mark Scheinberg - has contributed R2 million to help it expand its distribution networks and food relief endeavours in poor communities.
Before this financial boost, Yebo Fresh struggled to make even 400 food parcels in a day.
Now it easily does 1000 parcels, which is equal to 120 000 meals.
The contract with the Scheinberg Relief Fund compels Yebo Fresh to “pay forward” the donation to local communities upon hitting its agreed-upon performance targets.
“Yebo Fresh is so affordable, you can shop in the comfort of your own home and your goods will be delivered at your doorstep,” says satisfied shopper Thabisa Tshwane.
“Save your time and energy and let Yebo Fresh do the rest for you.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Yebo Fresh founder Jessica Boonstra.
It’s been extraordinary. Our volumes have gone up 80 times since the lockdown. It’s growing faster than we wanted…Jessica Boonstra, founder - Yebo Fresh
It [R2 million] makes a huge difference to us… Because of it, we were able to radically expand… We hired 50 people, and more are coming up…Jessica Boonstra, founder - Yebo Fresh
We cover most of Cape Town’s townships… There’s a huge need… Access to stores is difficult... The demand is great, we’re looking to expand…Jessica Boonstra, founder - Yebo Fresh
We are not a charity…Jessica Boonstra, founder - Yebo Fresh
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
