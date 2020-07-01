Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity
As lockdown regulations are loosened, the upside is that more businesses can get back to work. The downside is that if their operation relies on the City’s port to shift their product, they become part of a lockdown backlog which has the busy Transnet facility running at far less than full capacity.
But on Tuesday, Transnet issued a statement saying they were taking various steps, including boosting their numbers to help get back up to speed.
Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager at the Port of Cape Town talks to Refilwe Moloto about new measures they are implementing to get back to full capacity after a backlog caused by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Borchards acknowledges that at the start of lockdown at the end of March the port was operating at only 40% capacity.
We dropped down to 40% yes, but we have steadily increased to 60% and right now we are operating at 70%.Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town
The reason for the lower capacity has been caused mostly by staff becoming infected with Covid-19, he says.
It is predominantly illnesses heavily affected by the coronavirus.Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town
Borchards says they have stringent safety measures at the workplace which include social distancing, separating staff facilities, and raising awareness.
How is the port addressing the backlogs?
The port is implementing special measures to alleviate the backlog which has resulted in cargo sitting on ships for weeks at ta time.
RELATED: SA export wine sitting in harbour for over a month due to Covid-19 shutdowns
It needed is to strongly collaborate with our customers, planning more effectively.Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town
The port has also worked more closely with marine operations to reduce downtime for berthing and unberthing vessels.
They have also embarked on a recruitment programme and stepped up training, he adds.
We are on the verge of reintroducing equipment as well this month.Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town
Our want to thank our staff, our heroes, who despite the virus, came in and left their families at home to come and work at the frontline.Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town
Transnet Durban deployed 20 staff to go to Cape Town harbour to assist.
They came down on Sunday and started working yesterday, so thank you to them, heroes who left their families behind to come and assist.Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town
Fruit exports are a major concern currently he says as it is fruit export season.
Teams have been increased to five to help clear the backlog but agree they still have 30% capacity to increase before they are 100% operational. They are restructuring staff to become more efficient, he adds.
It is also a more flexi approach we had to understand to move cargo in and out.Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers.Read More
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast
The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come.Read More
Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA
Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis.Read More
Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy
School's SRC member Cameron De Kock says the entire grade voted to donate the money to Howards's Soup Kitchen.Read More
Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations
Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.Read More
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining
Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 131 800, more than 7 000 new infections
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens
"We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus.Read More
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer
Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday.Read More
The People are not governing! – FF Plus takes Govt to court
"SA is a Constitutional democracy. The people must govern - Parliament should supervise. That’s our case," says MP Wouter Wessels.Read More