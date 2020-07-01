Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
COSATU presents submissions on Supplementary Budget to Parliament
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 12:15
POPI Act kicks off from today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Jeffreys - Deputy Minister at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development
Today at 12:27
Case management in spotlight as COVID19 numbers increase
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Rudo Mathivha - Head of ICU at Chris Baragwanath Hospital
Today at 12:37
Teacher unions release report showing schools aren't ready to reopen
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:41
Parliament hears consideration of civil union amendment act
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Swain - Executive Director at Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)
Ecclessia De Lange - Pastor and gay activist
Today at 12:52
Survey finds doctors taking mental strain
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Romany Sutherland - Medical Negligence Attorney at ...
Today at 12:56
Tourism Minister urged to open home-based accommodations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 13:36
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
New GBV laws heading to Parliament, but will they go far enough to save lives? Kerryn Rehse at the Mosaic Training & Healing Centre says it's crucial the amended laws are implemented by police and the courts. 1 July 2020 11:40 AM
Police probe fatal Masi shooting Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man believed to be a taxi owner in Masiphumelele. 1 July 2020 11:33 AM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers. 30 June 2020 6:36 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity

1 July 2020 8:30 AM
by
Tags:
Port of Cape Town
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in south aftica

Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.

As lockdown regulations are loosened, the upside is that more businesses can get back to work. The downside is that if their operation relies on the City’s port to shift their product, they become part of a lockdown backlog which has the busy Transnet facility running at far less than full capacity.

But on Tuesday, Transnet issued a statement saying they were taking various steps, including boosting their numbers to help get back up to speed.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager at the Port of Cape Town talks to Refilwe Moloto about new measures they are implementing to get back to full capacity after a backlog caused by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Borchards acknowledges that at the start of lockdown at the end of March the port was operating at only 40% capacity.

We dropped down to 40% yes, but we have steadily increased to 60% and right now we are operating at 70%.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town

The reason for the lower capacity has been caused mostly by staff becoming infected with Covid-19, he says.

It is predominantly illnesses heavily affected by the coronavirus.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town

Borchards says they have stringent safety measures at the workplace which include social distancing, separating staff facilities, and raising awareness.

How is the port addressing the backlogs?

The port is implementing special measures to alleviate the backlog which has resulted in cargo sitting on ships for weeks at ta time.

RELATED: SA export wine sitting in harbour for over a month due to Covid-19 shutdowns

It needed is to strongly collaborate with our customers, planning more effectively.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town

The port has also worked more closely with marine operations to reduce downtime for berthing and unberthing vessels.

They have also embarked on a recruitment programme and stepped up training, he adds.

We are on the verge of reintroducing equipment as well this month.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town

Our want to thank our staff, our heroes, who despite the virus, came in and left their families at home to come and work at the frontline.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town

Transnet Durban deployed 20 staff to go to Cape Town harbour to assist.

They came down on Sunday and started working yesterday, so thank you to them, heroes who left their families behind to come and assist.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town

Fruit exports are a major concern currently he says as it is fruit export season.

Teams have been increased to five to help clear the backlog but agree they still have 30% capacity to increase before they are 100% operational. They are restructuring staff to become more efficient, he adds.

It is also a more flexi approach we had to understand to move cargo in and out.

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager - Port of Cape Town

Listen to the interview below:


