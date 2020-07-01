SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office





We have seen a number of high profile arrests in recent weeks in South Africa, all linked to huge corruption scandals.

But in a special briefing yesterday, Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions made it clear that we are not yet winning the war on corruption.

Advocate Andy Mothibi, the head of SA’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their challenges in tackling corruption, in particular, what he calls rampant collusion between private and state attorneys.

That presentation yesterday uncovered a grand-scale corruption in the Office of the State Attorney, including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

The challenge the SIU faces?

We must just make sure that there is consequence management in the form of prosecution, civil litigation and recovery of the monies lost. Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

Those officials responsible must be held to account, must be disciplined and dismissed from the system of the State, says Mothibi.

If we fail to do so we will then be fueling the perception that there is impunity to those who commit those offences and corruption and that does not auger well for the fight against corruption. Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

The Office of the State Attorney needs to be cleaned up, he says.

How long will this take?

He says the SIU is working very closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) now to ensure it picks up pace.

We have seen some level of inaction. Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

But he says the SIU has put together evidence to ensure that these matters move speedily.

We have also pulled in the Hawks to ensure that wherever there is any criminal investigation that needs to be done, those should be speeded up. Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

He says it was made clear at the parliamentary presentation that this applies to investigations across the board in all areas.

We are not going to spare anyone who is found to be implicated. Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

He says these include private sector parties who may have been involved who will also be held to account.

In terms of civil recovery, the president set up a special tribunal last year that started functioning in October. He admits there have been some disruptions due to Covid-19 but they have met with the tribunal president to ensure those matters referred there by the SIU are dealt with speedily.

He says they are determined to clean up the system.

Over 100 investigations are currently underway.

Listen to the interview below: