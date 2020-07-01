SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office
We have seen a number of high profile arrests in recent weeks in South Africa, all linked to huge corruption scandals.
But in a special briefing yesterday, Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions made it clear that we are not yet winning the war on corruption.
Advocate Andy Mothibi, the head of SA’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their challenges in tackling corruption, in particular, what he calls rampant collusion between private and state attorneys.
That presentation yesterday uncovered a grand-scale corruption in the Office of the State Attorney, including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
The challenge the SIU faces?
We must just make sure that there is consequence management in the form of prosecution, civil litigation and recovery of the monies lost.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
Those officials responsible must be held to account, must be disciplined and dismissed from the system of the State, says Mothibi.
If we fail to do so we will then be fueling the perception that there is impunity to those who commit those offences and corruption and that does not auger well for the fight against corruption.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
The Office of the State Attorney needs to be cleaned up, he says.
How long will this take?
He says the SIU is working very closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) now to ensure it picks up pace.
We have seen some level of inaction.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
But he says the SIU has put together evidence to ensure that these matters move speedily.
We have also pulled in the Hawks to ensure that wherever there is any criminal investigation that needs to be done, those should be speeded up.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
He says it was made clear at the parliamentary presentation that this applies to investigations across the board in all areas.
We are not going to spare anyone who is found to be implicated.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
He says these include private sector parties who may have been involved who will also be held to account.
In terms of civil recovery, the president set up a special tribunal last year that started functioning in October. He admits there have been some disruptions due to Covid-19 but they have met with the tribunal president to ensure those matters referred there by the SIU are dealt with speedily.
He says they are determined to clean up the system.
Over 100 investigations are currently underway.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'
It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that.Read More
New GBV laws heading to Parliament, but will they go far enough to save lives?
Kerryn Rehse at the Mosaic Training & Healing Centre says it's crucial the amended laws are implemented by police and the courts.Read More
Police probe fatal Masi shooting
Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man believed to be a taxi owner in Masiphumelele.Read More
My father was far more than a Covid-19 stat - John reads listener's moving email
A loyal CapeTalk listener penned an email to John Maytham a week after her 95-year-old father succumbed to Covid-19. John reads it aloud.Read More
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity
Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.Read More
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast
The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come.Read More
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo
'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in HollywoodRead More
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain
The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city.Read More
Is now a good time to buy a property?
With the prime lending rate having dropped more than 2% since the start of the year could now be a good time to buy a property?Read More
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'
The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light.Read More
More from Politics
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'
It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that.Read More
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'
The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light.Read More
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%
Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa.Read More
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go'
Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional.Read More
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE
Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward.Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan
SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.Read More
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'
DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative ForumRead More
People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue
Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he understands why taxi operators have started defying the lockdown regulations.Read More
[VIDEO] Trump deletes 'white power' video tweet after backlash
Donald Trump tweeted a video on Sunday of pro and anti-Trump supporters at a Florida retirement village, and it went badly.Read More