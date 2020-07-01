Murder, kidnapping, stoning... Eskom staff risk lives to cut illegal connections
Eskom technicians, fearing for their lives, are too scared to reconnect electricity in some areas.
This past week, workers from the power producer were kidnapped and forced to reconnect disconnected, illegal connections.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
It’s not an easy conversation to listen to.
We have big concerns in some areas in the Western Cape, like Philippi… There was a tragic incident on 15 June in Philippi East, our colleagues were called to restore supply… On their way out – and we always have armed escorts, because of the violence in the area – the security guards were ambushed, shot dead and their firearms were stolen…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
We’ve had quite a few incidents in Khayelitsha and the Cape Flats… Sending Eskom employees to keep the area powered has become a gamble of the lives Eskom staff… It’s tragic. Now, people refuse – and correctly so – to go to those areas to work.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
It is criminal! It’s not only happening in Soweto… Two days ago, our colleagues were kidnapped in Katlehong. They were restoring supply when some thugs pounced on them, drove them to another area and insisted they restore a transformer there. They escaped unharmed… but the thugs followed them home where Eskom security and police intervened…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
A day before that we had a similar incident in Bronkhorstspruit. Eskom employees were kidnapped by people demanding they restore electricity. It was not by mistake that they didn’t have electricity – they are not paying! … There were illegal connections in the area, but they refused that Eskom employees remove them… or issue penalties…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
In Diepsloot, Eskom teams attempting to remove illegal connections were pelted with stones by the community… We’ve had kidnappings in Sebokeng and Soshanguve…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
It’s becoming normal for Eskom employees to risk their lives… it’s totally unacceptable! The paying customers, unfortunately, are neighbours of the criminals. There’s no sustainable solution – we always need armed escorts. We’ll do everything we can to serve our honest, paying customers. We need the community’s help in dealing with criminal elements… these people live in our own areas! We know who they are!Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity
Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)
"We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!Read More
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers.Read More
It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
South Africa’s economy shrank by 2% in Q1/2020, its third consecutive contraction. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Adrian Saville.Read More
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%
Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa.Read More
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE
Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward.Read More
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body
The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can resume.Read More