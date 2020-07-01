Murder, kidnapping, stoning... Eskom staff risk lives to cut illegal connections

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
COSATU presents submissions on Supplementary Budget to Parliament
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 12:15
POPI Act kicks off from today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Jeffreys - Deputy Minister at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development
Today at 12:27
Case management in spotlight as COVID19 numbers increase
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Rudo Mathivha - Head of ICU at Chris Baragwanath Hospital
Today at 12:37
Teacher unions release report showing schools aren't ready to reopen
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:41
Parliament hears consideration of civil union amendment act
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Swain - Executive Director at Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)
Ecclessia De Lange - Pastor and gay activist
Today at 12:52
Survey finds doctors taking mental strain
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Romany Sutherland - Medical Negligence Attorney at ...
Today at 12:56
Tourism Minister urged to open home-based accommodations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 13:36
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Murder, kidnapping, stoning... Eskom staff risk lives to cut illegal connections

1 July 2020 9:33 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Khayelitsha
Katlehong
Western Cape
Soweto
Gauteng
Electricity
Diepsloot
Philippi
Soshanguve
Bronkhorstspruit
Cape Flats
Electricity theft
Sebokeng
Philippi East
Refilwe Moloto
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Illegal connections
Soweto electricity bill
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

"Criminal thugs" from communities where people steal electricity are kidnapping and murdering staff, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Eskom technicians, fearing for their lives, are too scared to reconnect electricity in some areas.

A woman tries to remove an illegal electricity connection before officials arrive. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

This past week, workers from the power producer were kidnapped and forced to reconnect disconnected, illegal connections.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

It’s not an easy conversation to listen to.

We have big concerns in some areas in the Western Cape, like Philippi… There was a tragic incident on 15 June in Philippi East, our colleagues were called to restore supply… On their way out – and we always have armed escorts, because of the violence in the area – the security guards were ambushed, shot dead and their firearms were stolen…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

We’ve had quite a few incidents in Khayelitsha and the Cape Flats… Sending Eskom employees to keep the area powered has become a gamble of the lives Eskom staff… It’s tragic. Now, people refuse – and correctly so – to go to those areas to work.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

It is criminal! It’s not only happening in Soweto… Two days ago, our colleagues were kidnapped in Katlehong. They were restoring supply when some thugs pounced on them, drove them to another area and insisted they restore a transformer there. They escaped unharmed… but the thugs followed them home where Eskom security and police intervened…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

A day before that we had a similar incident in Bronkhorstspruit. Eskom employees were kidnapped by people demanding they restore electricity. It was not by mistake that they didn’t have electricity – they are not paying! … There were illegal connections in the area, but they refused that Eskom employees remove them… or issue penalties…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

In Diepsloot, Eskom teams attempting to remove illegal connections were pelted with stones by the community… We’ve had kidnappings in Sebokeng and Soshanguve…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

It’s becoming normal for Eskom employees to risk their lives… it’s totally unacceptable! The paying customers, unfortunately, are neighbours of the criminals. There’s no sustainable solution – we always need armed escorts. We’ll do everything we can to serve our honest, paying customers. We need the community’s help in dealing with criminal elements… these people live in our own areas! We know who they are!

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


EWN Highlights

Prasa in KZN says it suffered damages worth millions due to vandalism

1 July 2020 11:31 AM

African National Congress fails to pay employees again

1 July 2020 10:45 AM

Makwetu expected to release consolidated local govt audits today

1 July 2020 10:26 AM

