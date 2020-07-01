Murder, kidnapping, stoning... Eskom staff risk lives to cut illegal connections





Eskom technicians, fearing for their lives, are too scared to reconnect electricity in some areas.

A woman tries to remove an illegal electricity connection before officials arrive. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

This past week, workers from the power producer were kidnapped and forced to reconnect disconnected, illegal connections.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

It’s not an easy conversation to listen to.

We have big concerns in some areas in the Western Cape, like Philippi… There was a tragic incident on 15 June in Philippi East, our colleagues were called to restore supply… On their way out – and we always have armed escorts, because of the violence in the area – the security guards were ambushed, shot dead and their firearms were stolen… Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

We’ve had quite a few incidents in Khayelitsha and the Cape Flats… Sending Eskom employees to keep the area powered has become a gamble of the lives Eskom staff… It’s tragic. Now, people refuse – and correctly so – to go to those areas to work. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

It is criminal! It’s not only happening in Soweto… Two days ago, our colleagues were kidnapped in Katlehong. They were restoring supply when some thugs pounced on them, drove them to another area and insisted they restore a transformer there. They escaped unharmed… but the thugs followed them home where Eskom security and police intervened… Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

A day before that we had a similar incident in Bronkhorstspruit. Eskom employees were kidnapped by people demanding they restore electricity. It was not by mistake that they didn’t have electricity – they are not paying! … There were illegal connections in the area, but they refused that Eskom employees remove them… or issue penalties… Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

In Diepsloot, Eskom teams attempting to remove illegal connections were pelted with stones by the community… We’ve had kidnappings in Sebokeng and Soshanguve… Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

It’s becoming normal for Eskom employees to risk their lives… it’s totally unacceptable! The paying customers, unfortunately, are neighbours of the criminals. There’s no sustainable solution – we always need armed escorts. We’ll do everything we can to serve our honest, paying customers. We need the community’s help in dealing with criminal elements… these people live in our own areas! We know who they are! Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

