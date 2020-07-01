My father was far more than a Covid-19 stat - John reads listener's moving email
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham was brought to tears when he received a touching email from one of his loyal listeners, Mary, on Monday night.
Mary wrote to John about the death of her beloved father due to complications from Covid-19.
"Although my father's death will go into the record books as a Covid-19 statistic, he was far more than that", she shares with John.
Listen to John Maytham read the moving email and reflect on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic:
