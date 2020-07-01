Police probe fatal Masi shooting
The 50-year-old man was gunned down in the community on Tuesday.
According to police, the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made yet.
"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation", says Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.
Rwexana says police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book.
