Police probe fatal Masi shooting





The 50-year-old man was gunned down in the community on Tuesday.

According to police, the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made yet.

The crime scene in Masiphumele where a 50-year-old man was gunned down. Image: Supplied.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation", says Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

Rwexana says police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book.