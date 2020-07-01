Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'





Twitter in South Africa saw #Level5 trending.

This after the EFF is campaigning for three months of lockdown level 5.

It was also reported on Tuesday that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in an interview warned another hard lockdown may become necessary to curb the pandemic.

It was part of a conversation with Bongani Bingwa on 702 but he was not suggesting such a move was being planned.

He later took to social media and posted statements making it clear no such decision has been taken.

He said the National Command Council would not take such a decision lightly and that rather there may be a need for there may be a need in some areas for localised restrictions rather than on a national scale.

"We could not sustain the lockdown as it was", he tweeted.

He emphasised that using masks, social distancing and sanitising hands were key to getting the country back to work

There has not been any decision taken (to have another lockdown) and certainly the NCCC does not take lightly a decision of that nature. There may be need in some areas for restrictions, it may not be national but localised. But no such decision has been taken as yet. @SAfmRadio — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 30, 2020

We could not sustain the lockdown the way it was. We needed people to get back to their jobs and for the economy to be revived. We needed to do that under new circumstances where we use masks, social distance and sanitize our hands.@SAfmRadio — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 30, 2020

