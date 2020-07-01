Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'
Twitter in South Africa saw #Level5 trending.
This after the EFF is campaigning for three months of lockdown level 5.
It was also reported on Tuesday that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in an interview warned another hard lockdown may become necessary to curb the pandemic.
It was part of a conversation with Bongani Bingwa on 702 but he was not suggesting such a move was being planned.
He later took to social media and posted statements making it clear no such decision has been taken.
He said the National Command Council would not take such a decision lightly and that rather there may be a need for there may be a need in some areas for localised restrictions rather than on a national scale.
"We could not sustain the lockdown as it was", he tweeted.
He emphasised that using masks, social distancing and sanitising hands were key to getting the country back to work
There has not been any decision taken (to have another lockdown) and certainly the NCCC does not take lightly a decision of that nature. There may be need in some areas for restrictions, it may not be national but localised. But no such decision has been taken as yet. @SAfmRadio— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 30, 2020
We could not sustain the lockdown the way it was. We needed people to get back to their jobs and for the economy to be revived. We needed to do that under new circumstances where we use masks, social distance and sanitize our hands.@SAfmRadio— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 30, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Local
New GBV laws heading to Parliament, but will they go far enough to save lives?
Kerryn Rehse at the Mosaic Training & Healing Centre says it's crucial the amended laws are implemented by police and the courts.Read More
Police probe fatal Masi shooting
Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man believed to be a taxi owner in Masiphumelele.Read More
My father was far more than a Covid-19 stat - John reads listener's moving email
A loyal CapeTalk listener penned an email to John Maytham a week after her 95-year-old father succumbed to Covid-19. John reads it aloud.Read More
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office
SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials.Read More
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity
Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.Read More
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast
The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come.Read More
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo
'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in HollywoodRead More
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain
The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city.Read More
Is now a good time to buy a property?
With the prime lending rate having dropped more than 2% since the start of the year could now be a good time to buy a property?Read More
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'
The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light.Read More
More from Politics
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office
SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials.Read More
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'
The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light.Read More
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2%
Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa.Read More
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go'
Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional.Read More
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE
Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward.Read More
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty
Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".Read More
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan
SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka.Read More
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter'
DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative ForumRead More
People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue
Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he understands why taxi operators have started defying the lockdown regulations.Read More
[VIDEO] Trump deletes 'white power' video tweet after backlash
Donald Trump tweeted a video on Sunday of pro and anti-Trump supporters at a Florida retirement village, and it went badly.Read More