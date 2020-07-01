New GBV laws heading to Parliament, but will they go far enough to save lives?
A review of the laws relating to gender-based violence and sex crimes is due before Parliament in the coming weeks.
They form part of a broader emergency plan by government, announced in September last year, to urgently deal with the scourge of violent crimes perpetrated against women and children.
In his State of The Nation Address (Sona) in February President Cyril Ramaphosa said the review of legislation would include the tightening of bail and sentencing conditions in cases that involve gender-based violence.
Public comment on the changes of the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act was opened at the start on March 2 and closed on March 31.
Kerryn Rehse from the Mosaic Training and Healing Centre in Wynberg told CapeTalk's Africa Melane that the response has been encouraging.
I know that there was wide take up of that call for comments.Kerryn Rehse, Advocacy, Policy and Research Office - Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
Part of the President's emergency response plan to gender-based violence was that there would be legislative reform and Rehse says she's pleased that action has been taken in that regard:
I must give credit to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services they have pushed through very quickly to get this legislation in place.Kerryn Rehse, Advocacy, Policy and Research Office - Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
However, despite action the amendments being made to the current laws, Rehse says the biggest challenge is practically implementing the legislation.
At a station level or court level or community level, we don't really see the implementation of the legislation.Kerryn Rehse, Advocacy, Policy and Research Office - Mosaic Training and Healing Centre
Listen to the full conversation:
More from Local
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'
It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that.Read More
Police probe fatal Masi shooting
Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man believed to be a taxi owner in Masiphumelele.Read More
My father was far more than a Covid-19 stat - John reads listener's moving email
A loyal CapeTalk listener penned an email to John Maytham a week after her 95-year-old father succumbed to Covid-19. John reads it aloud.Read More
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office
SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials.Read More
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity
Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.Read More
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast
The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come.Read More
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo
'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in HollywoodRead More
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain
The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city.Read More
Is now a good time to buy a property?
With the prime lending rate having dropped more than 2% since the start of the year could now be a good time to buy a property?Read More
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'
The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light.Read More