Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities





Order Kasi is a cashless meal delivery service that exclusively offers food from restaurants based in Cape Town townships.

The app allows township restaurants to reach customers both inside and outside township areas.

Takeaway food is delivered straight to your door, from shisa nyama and pap to samp, gatsby, kota, and more.

Qwabe, who lives in Nyanga, says his platform empowers food entrepreneurs and cooks living in various township areas.

He says he plans on rolling out an app update this month to meet increasing user demand.

Order Kasi was launched in 2018 and lists well-known restaurants such as Pisto's Kitchen, The Jordan Ways of Cooking, Grill, and Braai, and Kuils River Fisheries.

If your kitchen is meeting the health and safety requirements, you can cook from home, put your food on the app and be self-employed. Leon Qwabe, Founder - Order Kasi

We spoke to the local people and shop owners to find out what it is that they want. Leon Qwabe, Founder - Order Kasi

I woke up one morning really hungry, lazy to cook, and craving a really juicy breakfast. It just hit me: Why don't we have a service that can deliver here to the township? Leon Qwabe, Founder - Order Kasi

Listen to his inspiring story and business journey below: