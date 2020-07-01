[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening
In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned, Cape Town’s lockdown-weary gamblers queued for kilometres outside GrandWest Casino ahead of its reopening on Tuesday at 4 pm.
Henk Kruger of African News Agency shot a video of the long queues outside the gates of GrandWest Casino:
Jeremy van Wyk (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Barbara Friedman.
A video IOL shared… shows an endless line of cars queuing for kilometres outside GrandWest Casino ahead of the 4 pm opening time…Barbara Friedman
Really, is this such a priority? People were literally stationary, hundred of cars waiting to get in…Barbara Friedman
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 6:52].
