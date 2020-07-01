POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020





Sections of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) comes into effect today, 1 July 2020.

It is a privacy law that provides for the protection of personal information for South African citizens.

In lay terms, it means companies will no longer be allowed to keep your personal information on their databases indefinitely.

Lester Kiewit chats to Deputy Minister at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys.

Regarding the POPI Act, Jeffrey says the Bill is all now in effect except for two sections that relate to the taking over of the promotion of accessed information by the Information Regulator which will come into effect by 30 June 2021.

It was delayed by a year to give the regulator a chance to get up and running. John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Department of Justice

He describes it as a complicated bill with 115 sections.

It involves the creation of an information regulator that will adjudicate disputes and enforce the legislation.

The regulator indicated they were then ready for the rest of the bill to come into effect. There is a year's grace period for people processing information to get their house in order before penalties or orders can be granted against them. John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister - Department of Justice

