Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa





Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11 are expected to return to schools from Monday 6 July in the second phase of reopening.

However, Naptosa says most schools across the country are not prepared for the next cohort to return.

This partly due to staff shortages, explains Naptosa director Basil Manuel.

Manuel says there aren't enough educators to assist in teaching split classrooms or to replace teachers with comorbidities.

Last week, the National Teachers Union (Natu) told CapeTalk that the Department of Education had made no effort to recruit replacement teachers.

A new survey suggests that 57% of schools nationally do not have a full teaching complement because 10 to 20% of teachers are not reporting for duty due to comorbidities.

The survey, conducted by several unions including Naptosa and Natu, received almost 45,000 responses from members.

Both young and old teachers who are struggling with comorbidities have applied for concessions to stay at home.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 teachers have applied for concessions in each province, according to Manuel.

He says most high-risk teachers have more than one comorbidity.

Manuel says Naptosa will support the call to boycott schools if the Education Department does not present a concrete plan by the end of this week.

If you look at our survey, 50% of all teachers have hypertension... This means that we need to look very carefully at interventions that we are doing. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

Teachers with one or more comorbidities have applied... Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

That places strain on the current teachers, but they've managed to absorb the absence while it was only grades 7s and 12s back. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

However, when the next cohort of children comes back, if it does happen on Monday, then we're going to find some schools that are short of teachers. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

None of the provinces are really ready for the large cohorts of learners going back. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: