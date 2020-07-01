Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa
Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11 are expected to return to schools from Monday 6 July in the second phase of reopening.
However, Naptosa says most schools across the country are not prepared for the next cohort to return.
This partly due to staff shortages, explains Naptosa director Basil Manuel.
Manuel says there aren't enough educators to assist in teaching split classrooms or to replace teachers with comorbidities.
Last week, the National Teachers Union (Natu) told CapeTalk that the Department of Education had made no effort to recruit replacement teachers.
RELATED: Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu
A new survey suggests that 57% of schools nationally do not have a full teaching complement because 10 to 20% of teachers are not reporting for duty due to comorbidities.
The survey, conducted by several unions including Naptosa and Natu, received almost 45,000 responses from members.
Both young and old teachers who are struggling with comorbidities have applied for concessions to stay at home.
Between 1,000 and 1,500 teachers have applied for concessions in each province, according to Manuel.
He says most high-risk teachers have more than one comorbidity.
Manuel says Naptosa will support the call to boycott schools if the Education Department does not present a concrete plan by the end of this week.
If you look at our survey, 50% of all teachers have hypertension... This means that we need to look very carefully at interventions that we are doing.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
Teachers with one or more comorbidities have applied...Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
That places strain on the current teachers, but they've managed to absorb the absence while it was only grades 7s and 12s back.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
However, when the next cohort of children comes back, if it does happen on Monday, then we're going to find some schools that are short of teachers.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
None of the provinces are really ready for the large cohorts of learners going back.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme
Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back at school.Read More
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...
Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.Read More
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do'
Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples.Read More
I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital
Professor Rudo Mathivha says the country's health facilities are straining under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening
In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.Read More
Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities
Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities.Read More
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'
It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that.Read More
New GBV laws heading to Parliament, but will they go far enough to save lives?
Kerryn Rehse at the Mosaic Training & Healing Centre says it's crucial the amended laws are implemented by police and the courts.Read More
Police probe fatal Masi shooting
Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man believed to be a taxi owner in Masiphumelele.Read More
My father was far more than a Covid-19 stat - John reads listener's moving email
A loyal CapeTalk listener penned an email to John Maytham a week after her 95-year-old father succumbed to Covid-19. John reads it aloud.Read More