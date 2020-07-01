I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital
'If I were running the country, I would lock you all back into Level 5'.
Those are the words of the Chris Baragwanath Hospital's head of ICU on Wednesday.
Professor Rudo Mathivha was speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit as 6,945 new Covid-19 infections were picked up over the past 24-hours.
It brings the total number of cases to 151,209, the number of coronavirus deaths stands a 2,657.
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
Our health facilities were never built to handle such a load.Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
The numbers are starting to show the weaknesses in our health system.Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
We are getting to a point where we are running out of ICU and high-care beds.Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
They need to get with the program very quickly. It IS happening to us. We are seeing it in the hospitals.Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
We do not have good health facilities like the European countries.Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital
More from Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme
Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back at school.Read More
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...
Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.Read More
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next group of pupils to return.Read More
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do'
Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples.Read More
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening
In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.Read More
Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities
Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities.Read More
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'
It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that.Read More
New GBV laws heading to Parliament, but will they go far enough to save lives?
Kerryn Rehse at the Mosaic Training & Healing Centre says it's crucial the amended laws are implemented by police and the courts.Read More
Police probe fatal Masi shooting
Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man believed to be a taxi owner in Masiphumelele.Read More
My father was far more than a Covid-19 stat - John reads listener's moving email
A loyal CapeTalk listener penned an email to John Maytham a week after her 95-year-old father succumbed to Covid-19. John reads it aloud.Read More