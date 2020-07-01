I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital





'If I were running the country, I would lock you all back into Level 5'.

Those are the words of the Chris Baragwanath Hospital's head of ICU on Wednesday.

Professor Rudo Mathivha was speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit as 6,945 new Covid-19 infections were picked up over the past 24-hours.

It brings the total number of cases to 151,209, the number of coronavirus deaths stands a 2,657.

Click below to listen to the full conversation:

Our health facilities were never built to handle such a load. Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

The numbers are starting to show the weaknesses in our health system. Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

We are getting to a point where we are running out of ICU and high-care beds. Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

They need to get with the program very quickly. It IS happening to us. We are seeing it in the hospitals. Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

We do not have good health facilities like the European countries. Professor Rudo Mathivha, Head of ICU - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

Click below to listen to the full conversation: