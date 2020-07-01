Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:10
Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5-million for JSE for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 for shareholders
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 18:12
Landlords are operating as property cartels - Mid-sized Independent Retailers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Kingsley-Hall - Founder at JKH Business and Property Consulting
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How drug companies research and market their drugs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Interruption Insurance - Insurance Claims Africa does online presser with Tourism Business Council
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Today at 20:10
News focus: 98 Economists and Researchers Say The Supplementary Budget Reneges on the President’s COVID-19 Rescue Package
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 20:48
Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantal Bredenkamp - Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Food Flow
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Newell - Founder at Food Flow
Ashley Newell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

"The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Last week, a listener of Pippa Hudson’s weekly motoring feature (with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena) asked for advice on buying a car for R80 000 or less.

The question resonated with our listeners in a record-breaking kind of way.

To date, it’s the most-listened-to piece of audio from her show, ever.

Read: Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

De Siena promised to look deeper into the question, and to give actual examples of great sub-80K buys available, right now.

Here’s what he found (clicking on the link will take you to the advert):

The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock that’s going for R75 000.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
This is a photo of the actual car De Siena is referring to in the quote above.

I recommend a Honda Jazz all the time…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The Hyundai i10 was the lowest-mileage example I could find…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

A car that sometimes slips under the radar, but that I like to recommend is a Nissan Tiida… not the most attractive thing on four wheels, but hugely spacious – a great family car, a massive boot, lots of legroom in the rear and lots of space for a baby seat or two. I found one with low mileage for R75 000, but you could probably get that down to R70 000.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

If I was buying at this end of the market, I would avoid turbo-charged engines… I would go for a manual gearbox, naturally aspirated engine, low mileage as possible, the youngest vehicle I can find… I’d stick to cars such as a Toyota Yaris, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 or i10…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to the De Siena in the audio below [skip to 5:05].


