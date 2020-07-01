Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now
Last week, a listener of Pippa Hudson’s weekly motoring feature (with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena) asked for advice on buying a car for R80 000 or less.
The question resonated with our listeners in a record-breaking kind of way.
To date, it’s the most-listened-to piece of audio from her show, ever.
Read: Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
De Siena promised to look deeper into the question, and to give actual examples of great sub-80K buys available, right now.
Here’s what he found (clicking on the link will take you to the advert):
The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock that’s going for R75 000.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
I recommend a Honda Jazz all the time…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The Hyundai i10 was the lowest-mileage example I could find…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
A car that sometimes slips under the radar, but that I like to recommend is a Nissan Tiida… not the most attractive thing on four wheels, but hugely spacious – a great family car, a massive boot, lots of legroom in the rear and lots of space for a baby seat or two. I found one with low mileage for R75 000, but you could probably get that down to R70 000.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
If I was buying at this end of the market, I would avoid turbo-charged engines… I would go for a manual gearbox, naturally aspirated engine, low mileage as possible, the youngest vehicle I can find… I’d stick to cars such as a Toyota Yaris, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 or i10…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
For more detail, listen to the De Siena in the audio below [skip to 5:05].
More from MyMoney Online
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.Read More
'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'
MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.Read More
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.Read More
You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop
Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.Read More
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'
"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.Read More
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required
"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'
Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.Read More