Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now





Last week, a listener of Pippa Hudson’s weekly motoring feature (with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena) asked for advice on buying a car for R80 000 or less.

The question resonated with our listeners in a record-breaking kind of way.

To date, it’s the most-listened-to piece of audio from her show, ever.

Read: Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

De Siena promised to look deeper into the question, and to give actual examples of great sub-80K buys available, right now.

Here’s what he found (clicking on the link will take you to the advert):

The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock that’s going for R75 000. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

This is a photo of the actual car De Siena is referring to in the quote above.

I recommend a Honda Jazz all the time… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The Hyundai i10 was the lowest-mileage example I could find… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

A car that sometimes slips under the radar, but that I like to recommend is a Nissan Tiida… not the most attractive thing on four wheels, but hugely spacious – a great family car, a massive boot, lots of legroom in the rear and lots of space for a baby seat or two. I found one with low mileage for R75 000, but you could probably get that down to R70 000. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

If I was buying at this end of the market, I would avoid turbo-charged engines… I would go for a manual gearbox, naturally aspirated engine, low mileage as possible, the youngest vehicle I can find… I’d stick to cars such as a Toyota Yaris, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 or i10… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to the De Siena in the audio below [skip to 5:05].