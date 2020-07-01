Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...
Up to 20 schools in the Western Cape are being closed every day for decontamination as a result of positive cases of Covid-19.
That's the latest from the Western Cape Education Department.
Currently, learners from grades 7 and 12 are back at school following the national lockdown, with grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 set to return from Monday 6 July.
Last week Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said 98% of pupils have returned to school, but said it was understandable that not all parents felt safe sending their children back to the classroom.
Bronagh Hammond from the Western Cape Education Department explains what options parents have.
First option - you as a parent decide to take your child to school.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Second option - the child has a comorbidity, you apply for an exemption in terms of that comorbidity.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Third option would be the learner does not have a comorbidity but the parents have a comorbidity themselves or they're fearful in terms of the child's safety...Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
In the third option, Hammond says parents would be required to apply to the head of the education department that the child be exempted from public schooling until the national state of disaster is declared null and void.
The fourth option is deregistering your child completely from the school and applying for home education.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
But Hammond says in terms of options 2 and 3, those parents would need to make an agreement with the school in terms of assisting their children with day to day learning.
The parent does have a responsibility there.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the full conversation below:
