Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
Real Foods Group has taken Kauai and changed the business during lockdown. The company has launched a free-range chicken brand and it always playing at the global stage.
Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski chats to Bruce Whitfield on how they navigate challenges, especially digitally and whether he has interacted with his colleagues physically in the past three months.
We seem to be having a lot of work done through COVID-19. It has been an incredibly productive time for us and we have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations.Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
Through the course of June we were only able to do deliveries, takeouts with no sitdowns but sitdowns according to government regulations have just been opened up.Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
The vegetable and fruit deliveries paid off and worked very well during lockdown. Thre are big plan for that model and we're seeing opportunities to provie healthy food into people's homes.Dean Kowarski, CEO - Real Foods Group
Kowarski said they a differentiated product, which they like to call a premium comfort food, not fast food.
This article first appeared on 702 : Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion
