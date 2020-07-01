ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland
Cape Town-based animation studio Triggerfish has been outsourcing work to Ireland for while. The company has now opened an office there.
CEO Stuart Forrest tells Bruce Whitfield about that and more on The Money Show.
It has been a 24-year journey. We started in 1996and started off very much as a more boutique clay animation studio doing mostly commercials and little short films.Stuart Forrest, CEO - Triggerfish
The big break breakthrough was when we got to do a whole lot of animation for Takalani Sesame, which then developed into animation for Sesame Street and Sesame Streets around the world.Stuart Forrest, CEO - Triggerfish
That took 10 years to build those relationships and learning how to work with multinational broadcasters and producers. Gradually we started to make our own stories.Stuart Forrest, CEO - Triggerfish
Forest says Triggerfish has been doing a lot of work in Europe, mostly in France. Ireland is where the animation industry is booming at the moment and they have been doing a lot of work there.
Listen below for the full interview ...
