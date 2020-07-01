



The JSE has fined Tongaat Hulett R7.5-million for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 to shareholders.

That has been referred to as ''non-compliance with its listing requirements".

_Financial Mail _editor Rob Rose gives his take on the matter.

It is a massive accounting disaster. It seems like the JSE felt like it had to do something and made this token sanction. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

I think the JSE as a quasi-regulatory body should look at who is responsible for these accounting lies [as show host Bruce Whitfield puts it] and fine them. That's how you develop accountability, holding people responsible. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

This article first appeared on 702 : Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5-miliion for publishing false financial results