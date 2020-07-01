Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

A coronavirus vaccine

This week Gilead Sciences, the maker of Remdesivir, issued a statement about the price they will look to charge should the drug be certified for use to treat Covid-19.

It is good news that a drug has shown some positive signs of being able to treat the virus and allow those infected to recover sooner. Initial trials suggest that it reduces the time recovering in hospital by four days.

When hospitals rapidly fill, having someone well enough to leave sooner is not just good for the patient but for the hospital and other patients too.

One method used to price drugs is to charge what they provide as value. Gilead said that charging the four-day stay at a hospital would be the way they may have priced it, but chose a lower number under the circumstances.

A 5-day course using six shots of the drug will cost R27 000 in developed countries, the original price based on the hospital stay would have been R142 000. It seems like a good deal under those circumstances, but both are still very expensive.

This is quite likely an exception though as pharmaceutical companies when they do get a drug to market look to earn as much as possible for long as possible and this is where the problems begin.

Medicine at any cost

It is a very difficult decision to determine who should get treated when new and very expensive treatments are released. Tim Hartford looked at this issue on hos podcast Cautionary Tales

Worst case scenario

Martin Shkreli shot to prominence when he raised the price of an HIV drug by 5 000%. That he would and could demonstrated the worst case scenario for unregulated pricing of patented drugs. The public outcry did improve the situation with this drug but not the issue.

An alternative way to fund medicines

Priti Krishtel makes a strong case to amend patent laws while protecting innovation.

A lot of medical research begins in academic institutions with theoretical tests and models looking for potential candidate drugs that might address both broad and niche conditions. The effort to set up and manage the trials is typically where those institutions had over to pharmaceutical companies to determine if the drugs are as effective as hoped and buy the license or patent from the institutions.

After the necessary rigorous testing the drug may be sold and ideally generates enough sales to not only cover the cost of the research but also fund further research.

This is particularly difficult for drugs that might be life saving but only affect a few people who may go bankrupt in an attempt to stay alive.

If a better process could be designed where patents are not awarded for long periods and not renewed.

But companies need not carry the full burden for testing but rather have that more actively covered by a global agency like the World Health Organisation.

Similarly governments or government blocs like the AU or G20 may offer an financial incentive to have companies look to develop drugs to treat conditions identified by those groups. As a result of the financial reward the sale cost of the drug is calculated only on the cost to produce it (which in some cases is still high).

Finally, some drug prices should not be regarded as a regular product which allows companies to not compete with some hard to produce drugs allowing any price to be charged. They should be priced globally and adjusted to local areas to keep them both affordable but also to prevent unfair imports.

This is a simplification of the issue and equally a simplification of the solution, but unless the issue is tackled seriously and many more take an interest in addressing it, this pandemic will pass but the unsustained rise in drug costs will lead to as many deaths and possibly even more economic harm to humans who just wanted to stay healthy.


This article first appeared on 702 : Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change


1 July 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Recommended

More from Business Unusual

Mobile phone screen social apps

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:15 PM

What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death & Taxes - 123rf.;com

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:56 PM

Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petase - plastic eating enzyme

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

How long before everyone has access to financial services

3 June 2020 7:15 PM

Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nasa Artemis logo

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:15 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:15 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber Airbnb logo

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:15 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

face silhouette

Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

22 April 2020 7:23 PM

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact tracing crowd people rf123

Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

15 April 2020 7:15 PM

The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Theatre_Curtain_Mask

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

8 April 2020 7:15 PM

Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital

Local

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

81 killed in violence after death of Ethiopian singer

1 July 2020 8:54 PM

Over 160,000 coronavirus cases reported every day in past week, a record: WHO

1 July 2020 7:57 PM

UN adopts resolution calling for pandemic-related halt to conflicts

1 July 2020 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA