Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping must have one of the toughest jobs in the country, and it has been particularly challenging in recent weeks as technical glitches have meant a hold-up in payments.
When they opened for the June payroll after making system changes, it had to be shut down because it showed the applicants’ confidential info.
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping speaks to Refilwe Moloto about problems plaguing payouts and what applicants can expect in the coming days.
Maruping says there have been technical system problems that his team struggled to fix but he is confident it has now been sorted out.
It looks like by this weekend we would have sorted it out and so can apply by this weekend.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
Of the R40 billion allocated to the fund, he says, and to date R27.9 billion has been distributed.
But people are complaining of non-payment so what is being done about that?
Remember, we are depending on the companies to apply for those that work for them.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
There are a number of people we have not paid because the relationship between the employer and employee has not been confirmed by the employer.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
He says for example an employer may have applied for 100 employees but only half are insured.
We ask the employer please insure the other 50 so we can pay. They take forever to do so. And we can own that because it is the eployer-employee relationship.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
How much longer will these special Ters payments be made available?
Maruping says payments are only being made for April, May and June.
So this is the last payout.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
Applications still coming through for those three months will be paid, he adds.
Many people will still be out of work after June so what is planned to assist them?
We are in discussions with the social partners on what else can be done because yes it is true there are people who are not going back to work as yet until that sector of the economy is open.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
He says they are looking into what else can be done.
Can we introduce another benefit for them? We are looking at that matter. It is not finalised yet.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
You are worried because July is upon us and the decision has not been made. It is because the country does not have money right now, so we are looking all over where we can find money.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
Listen to the interview below:
