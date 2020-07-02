Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
New Hotel Regulations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 10:45
How payment holidays affect your credit score
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
CAPEMAG
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
SA Ad agency wins Cannes Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:20
AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk - City of Cape Town The "anti-land invasion unit" is a euphemism for "home destruction unit" - Refilwe Moloto grills Richard Bosman (City of CPT). 2 July 2020 9:05 AM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

2 July 2020 7:59 AM
by
Tags:
UIF
UIF COVID-19 TERS

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping must have one of the toughest jobs in the country, and it has been particularly challenging in recent weeks as technical glitches have meant a hold-up in payments.

When they opened for the June payroll after making system changes, it had to be shut down because it showed the applicants’ confidential info.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping speaks to Refilwe Moloto about problems plaguing payouts and what applicants can expect in the coming days.

Maruping says there have been technical system problems that his team struggled to fix but he is confident it has now been sorted out.

It looks like by this weekend we would have sorted it out and so can apply by this weekend.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

Of the R40 billion allocated to the fund, he says, and to date R27.9 billion has been distributed.

But people are complaining of non-payment so what is being done about that?

Remember, we are depending on the companies to apply for those that work for them.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

There are a number of people we have not paid because the relationship between the employer and employee has not been confirmed by the employer.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

He says for example an employer may have applied for 100 employees but only half are insured.

We ask the employer please insure the other 50 so we can pay. They take forever to do so. And we can own that because it is the eployer-employee relationship.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

How much longer will these special Ters payments be made available?

Maruping says payments are only being made for April, May and June.

So this is the last payout.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

Applications still coming through for those three months will be paid, he adds.

Many people will still be out of work after June so what is planned to assist them?

We are in discussions with the social partners on what else can be done because yes it is true there are people who are not going back to work as yet until that sector of the economy is open.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

He says they are looking into what else can be done.

Can we introduce another benefit for them? We are looking at that matter. It is not finalised yet.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

You are worried because July is upon us and the decision has not been made. It is because the country does not have money right now, so we are looking all over where we can find money.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

Listen to the interview below:


2 July 2020 7:59 AM
by
Tags:
UIF
UIF COVID-19 TERS

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...

1 July 2020 4:20 PM

Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

grandwest-casion-reopensjpg

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

1 July 2020 12:55 PM

In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ebc570ec-be6d-4c9c-a4d6-cf5028a17695.jpg

Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity

1 July 2020 8:30 AM

Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yebo Fresh

Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund

30 June 2020 6:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast

30 June 2020 4:47 PM

The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

Giving birth in the time of Covid-19: Midwives report rise in home births in SA

30 June 2020 1:17 PM

Midwife specialist Dr Margreet Wibbelink says there's been an increased demand for midwife services since the coronavirus crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rondebosch Boys' High School

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

30 June 2020 7:34 AM

School's SRC member Cameron De Kock says the entire grade voted to donate the money to Howards's Soup Kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Taxis openly defy transport minister and lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 9:34 AM

Santaco spokesperson says if there is no government assistance, 45% of taxi operators will lose their vehicles to repossession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant table setting 123rf

Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining

29 June 2020 8:29 AM

Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 131 800, more than 7 000 new infections

28 June 2020 9:13 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk - City of Cape Town

Local

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

Local Politics

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

4 CoCT law enforcement officials suspended over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 7:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA