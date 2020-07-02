'Anti-land invasion unit' euphemism for 'home destruction unit' – Refilwe Moloto

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:40
Latest: Fire at Caltex refinery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Anton Bredell
Richard Bosman - Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town
Mandy Da Matta - Chairperson at Table View Ratepayers ?? Association
Today at 10:33
New Hotel Regulations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 10:45
How payment holidays affect your credit score
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
CAPEMAG
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
SA Ad agency wins Cannes Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options... Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday. 1 July 2020 4:20 PM
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next grou... 1 July 2020 2:59 PM
View all Local
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show South Africa’s economy shrank by 2% in Q1/2020, its third consecutive contraction. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Adrian Saville. 30 June 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Anti-land invasion unit' euphemism for 'home destruction unit' – Refilwe Moloto

2 July 2020 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Housing
Shacks
Richard Bosman
Anti Land Invasion Unit
safety and security
Refilwe Moloto
City of Cape Town
illegal structures
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Empolweni
Nomfuneko Khonokhono

"They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk," says Richard Bosman of the City of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town moved swiftly on Thursday morning to suspend four anti-land invasion unit officers who violently evicted a naked man while a crowd watched on in the Khayelitsha community of Empolweni.

Informal settlements in South Africa. Image: 123rf.com

The officers broke down four structures that were illegally built on land owned by the city.

Footage of the forceful eviction circulating on social media is triggering outrage.

The families who lived in the four now dismantled shacks slept in tents on Wednesday night.

“Even if they call it hokkies, it is our home,” said community leader Nomfuneko Khonokhono.

“We don't have any place to stay.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

The area in question has been particularly problematic over the last couple of months where people, contrary to a court order, are invading land and erecting shacks. Lots of community members who are lawfully there raised concerns, saying others are coming into the area and taking over plots… They were there as part of the normal course of their duties.

Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

We’re starting a formal investigation this morning. There’s no way that anybody would give them instructions to behave in that manner!

Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City has an anti-land invasion unit that acts in terms of its own processes… the conduct of the officers acted completely outside of the ambit of what they’re supposed to do… They were not being attacked… it was definitely improper [to use pepper spray] … This man posed no risk…

Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

‘Anti-land invasion unit’ is just a euphemism for ‘home destruction unit’.

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


2 July 2020 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Housing
Shacks
Richard Bosman
Anti Land Invasion Unit
safety and security
Refilwe Moloto
City of Cape Town
illegal structures
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Empolweni
Nomfuneko Khonokhono

Recommended

More from Local

school-feeding-scheme-nutrition-programmejpg

Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme

1 July 2020 5:28 PM

Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back at school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...

1 July 2020 4:20 PM

Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa

1 July 2020 2:59 PM

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next group of pupils to return.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gay couple same-sex marriage 123rf

Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do'

1 July 2020 2:36 PM

Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pe-hospjpg

I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital

1 July 2020 1:55 PM

Professor Rudo Mathivha says the country's health facilities are straining under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

grandwest-casion-reopensjpg

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

1 July 2020 12:55 PM

In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wings-order-kasijpg

Food delivery app 'Order Kasi' caters to township communities

1 July 2020 12:55 PM

Entrepreneur Leon Qwabe founded Order Kasi after noticing that popular food delivery services don't serve township communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was'

1 July 2020 11:51 AM

It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

New GBV laws heading to Parliament, but will they go far enough to save lives?

1 July 2020 11:40 AM

Kerryn Rehse at the Mosaic Training & Healing Centre says it's crucial the amended laws are implemented by police and the courts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-in-masiphumelele-cropjpg

Police probe fatal Masi shooting

1 July 2020 11:33 AM

Ocean View police are investigating the murder of a man believed to be a taxi owner in Masiphumelele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Anti-land invasion unit' euphemism for 'home destruction unit' – Refilwe Moloto

Local

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

Business Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

4 CoCT law enforcement officials suspended over forceful eviction of naked man

2 July 2020 7:58 AM

There'll be change in municipalities if leaders held accountable - Salga

2 July 2020 7:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA