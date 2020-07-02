'Anti-land invasion unit' euphemism for 'home destruction unit' – Refilwe Moloto
The City of Cape Town moved swiftly on Thursday morning to suspend four anti-land invasion unit officers who violently evicted a naked man while a crowd watched on in the Khayelitsha community of Empolweni.
The officers broke down four structures that were illegally built on land owned by the city.
Footage of the forceful eviction circulating on social media is triggering outrage.
The families who lived in the four now dismantled shacks slept in tents on Wednesday night.
“Even if they call it hokkies, it is our home,” said community leader Nomfuneko Khonokhono.
“We don't have any place to stay.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.
The area in question has been particularly problematic over the last couple of months where people, contrary to a court order, are invading land and erecting shacks. Lots of community members who are lawfully there raised concerns, saying others are coming into the area and taking over plots… They were there as part of the normal course of their duties.Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
We’re starting a formal investigation this morning. There’s no way that anybody would give them instructions to behave in that manner!Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The City has an anti-land invasion unit that acts in terms of its own processes… the conduct of the officers acted completely outside of the ambit of what they’re supposed to do… They were not being attacked… it was definitely improper [to use pepper spray] … This man posed no risk…Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
‘Anti-land invasion unit’ is just a euphemism for ‘home destruction unit’.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
