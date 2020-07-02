Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
State of play between the City and WPRFU about rugby moving to Cape Town stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Today at 15:40
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
SAMRC says deaths in South Africa significantly higher than predicted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 16:10
State incapacity threatening human life and livelihood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:20
Concept of "Luxe ubuntu"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Swaady Martin Leke
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Tourism in SA post-Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 17:46
National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday aft... 2 July 2020 1:53 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Politics
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival

2 July 2020 11:52 AM
by
Tags:
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz
Loyiso Bala
Swing City
Swing City Band
Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival
Standard Bank Jazz Festival
Graeme Watkins
Nathan Ro

This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.

Formidable frontman, Graeme Watkins is one-third of the powerhouse trio, Swing City which features South Africa’s most loved artists backed by a thunderous orchestra and jazz band.

Paying tribute to the Swing tradition – together, Graeme and the band celebrate their love of jazz, swing and blues, while adding a modern twist to the genre.

Eleven years ago, Graeme Watkins burst onto the South African scene in M-Net Idols and, quickly became a firm favourite amongst the viewing public.

After starting his band, Graeme became a regular on the South African gigging scene before he was snapped up by the top local soap opera, Rhythm City. His character of “Dylan” was meant to make a brief appearance but soon became a feature up until 2011. It was around this time his band “The Graeme Watkins Project” took off with the hit song ‘Music Affair.’

A few years later, Graeme joined the swing trio, Swing City with Loyiso Bala and Nathan Ro – which has fulfilled his love for swing and jazz outside of his indie/rock wheelhouse.

The swing trio is backed by an orchestra and band and, gives the evergreen genre a 21st-century spin. The three-piece celebrity swing band have two albums, a string of notable performances, a SAMA nomination and to add to their list of growing accomplishments – a glorious performance at the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival in 2020.

Watch Graeme Watkins, Loyiso Bala and Nathan Ro in full swing at the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival below!

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival is not over — get tickets now!

If you've missed the first half of the festival, there's still time to see Thandiswa Mazwai, Mete Erker and Jeroen van Vliet, MiCasa, Michael Bester, Lana Crowster, Ziza Muftic and Sisonke Xhanti take the stage.

Standard Bank cardholders

Jazz enthusiasts can get tickets to the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival by visiting nationalartsfestival.co.za. Standard Bank cardholders qualify for a discount of 20% when using a valid Standard Bank debit, cheque or credit card.

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival ends Sunday, 5 July 2020.


2 July 2020 11:52 AM
by
Tags:
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz
Loyiso Bala
Swing City
Swing City Band
Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival
Standard Bank Jazz Festival
Graeme Watkins
Nathan Ro

Recommended

More from The Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival. Supported by 702

sisonke-xontijpg

Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture

29 June 2020 2:42 PM

Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1500x500jpg

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room

26 June 2020 10:15 AM

Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from The Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival. Supported by CapeTalk

sisonke-xontijpg

Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture

29 June 2020 2:42 PM

Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1500x500jpg

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room

26 June 2020 10:15 AM

Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

Local

Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Bulelani Qholani wants dignity back after being dragged naked from home

2 July 2020 2:12 PM

4 unions ready to take SAA voluntary severance packages - govt

2 July 2020 1:39 PM

At least 2 dead in Astron fuel refinery explosion in CT

2 July 2020 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA