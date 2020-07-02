Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival





Formidable frontman, Graeme Watkins is one-third of the powerhouse trio, Swing City which features South Africa’s most loved artists backed by a thunderous orchestra and jazz band.

Paying tribute to the Swing tradition – together, Graeme and the band celebrate their love of jazz, swing and blues, while adding a modern twist to the genre.

Eleven years ago, Graeme Watkins burst onto the South African scene in M-Net Idols and, quickly became a firm favourite amongst the viewing public.

After starting his band, Graeme became a regular on the South African gigging scene before he was snapped up by the top local soap opera, Rhythm City. His character of “Dylan” was meant to make a brief appearance but soon became a feature up until 2011. It was around this time his band “The Graeme Watkins Project” took off with the hit song ‘Music Affair.’

A few years later, Graeme joined the swing trio, Swing City with Loyiso Bala and Nathan Ro – which has fulfilled his love for swing and jazz outside of his indie/rock wheelhouse.

The swing trio is backed by an orchestra and band and, gives the evergreen genre a 21st-century spin. The three-piece celebrity swing band have two albums, a string of notable performances, a SAMA nomination and to add to their list of growing accomplishments – a glorious performance at the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival in 2020.

Watch Graeme Watkins, Loyiso Bala and Nathan Ro in full swing at the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival below!

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival is not over — get tickets now!

If you've missed the first half of the festival, there's still time to see Thandiswa Mazwai, Mete Erker and Jeroen van Vliet, MiCasa, Michael Bester, Lana Crowster, Ziza Muftic and Sisonke Xhanti take the stage.

The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival ends Sunday, 5 July 2020.