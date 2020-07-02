At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery





Sirens could be heard shortly after the massive explosion which took place around 4am on Thursday.

Explosion at the Astron Energy Refinery in Cape Town at about 4am. Reports of two deaths and ten injuries. pic.twitter.com/t3HbhD5IZG — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 2, 2020

The City of Cape Town's fire and technical rescue services responded to the explosion and are still on the scene.

The technical crews will remain on-site for the next two days, according to City'seExecutive director of safety and security, Richard Bosman.

Bosman says at least three people died in the explosion, while several others have been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

It was definitely an explosion that took place. We currently have our technical rescue team on-site assisting with the retrieval and doing searches around the rubble. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

Astron Energy will confirm, there have been some fatalities and there have also been some serious injuries. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

The latest information I have got is that there were three deceased persons. A number of other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

The site is safe but it is still an active site at the moment... I expect staff to remain on-site for at least the next 48 hours. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

Meanwhile, Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the explosion.

We don't want to come to any conclusions before we have the facts on the table. Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov

Any refinery is a dangerous environment and explosions like this can happen. I need to thank the City of Cape Town, especially the Milnerton Fire Department, they were very quick to respond this morning and helped get the situation under control. Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov

In a media statement, Astron Energy says all work on the plant has been suspended until further notice.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on-site and further information will be provided as soon as we have confirmed the details", the company says.

Listen to the discussion for more information: