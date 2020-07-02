At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery
Sirens could be heard shortly after the massive explosion which took place around 4am on Thursday.
Explosion at the Astron Energy Refinery in Cape Town at about 4am. Reports of two deaths and ten injuries. pic.twitter.com/t3HbhD5IZG— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 2, 2020
The City of Cape Town's fire and technical rescue services responded to the explosion and are still on the scene.
The technical crews will remain on-site for the next two days, according to City'seExecutive director of safety and security, Richard Bosman.
Bosman says at least three people died in the explosion, while several others have been seriously injured and taken to hospital.
It was definitely an explosion that took place. We currently have our technical rescue team on-site assisting with the retrieval and doing searches around the rubble.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
Astron Energy will confirm, there have been some fatalities and there have also been some serious injuries.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
The latest information I have got is that there were three deceased persons. A number of other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
The site is safe but it is still an active site at the moment... I expect staff to remain on-site for at least the next 48 hours.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
Meanwhile, Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the explosion.
We don't want to come to any conclusions before we have the facts on the table.Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov
Any refinery is a dangerous environment and explosions like this can happen. I need to thank the City of Cape Town, especially the Milnerton Fire Department, they were very quick to respond this morning and helped get the situation under control.Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov
In a media statement, Astron Energy says all work on the plant has been suspended until further notice.
"Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on-site and further information will be provided as soon as we have confirmed the details", the company says.
Listen to the discussion for more information:
More from Local
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.Read More
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide
The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon.Read More
The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa
The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary.Read More
They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk - City of Cape Town
The "anti-land invasion unit" is a euphemism for "home destruction unit" - Refilwe Moloto grills Richard Bosman (City of CPT).Read More
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.Read More
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme
Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back at school.Read More
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...
Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.Read More
Schools aren't ready for second phase of reopening, says Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says schools countrywide aren't ready for the next group of pupils to return.Read More
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do'
Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples.Read More
I'd put us back on Level 5, says head of ICU at Baragwanath hospital
Professor Rudo Mathivha says the country's health facilities are straining under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.Read More