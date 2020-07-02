South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
State of play between the City and WPRFU about rugby moving to Cape Town stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Today at 15:40
Plan B
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
SAMRC says deaths in South Africa significantly higher than predicted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 16:10
State incapacity threatening human life and livelihood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:20
Concept of "Luxe ubuntu"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Swaady Martin Leke
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Tourism in SA post-Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 17:46
National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Latest Local
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday aft... 2 July 2020 1:53 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Politics
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino's reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you've got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now

2 July 2020 11:29 AM
by
So, far it’s been a good season for South Africa, says Tonie Fuchs (Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited).

South Africa's wildly productive farms are keeping the nation afloat.

Large harvests are the order of the day right now, and agriculture is thriving – it grew by 28% in the first quarter of 2020 while the economy shrunk by 2%.

Agricultural economists expect the second-largest grain harvest in the country’s history while the maize harvest is forecast to be 38% larger than in 2019.

The country’s fruit farms are also having good harvests, with citrus production up 13%.

With Europe starting to open, exports are increasing, despite problems at the ports.

The Port of Cape Town is operating at 70% of its capacity – an improvement – but there is still a backlog.

Related articles:

Refilwe Moloto asked Tonie Fuchs (Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited) how this affects fruit exports.

The fresh produce industry is more fortunate than many others… it’s been going very well.

Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director - Capespan Group Limited

The Cape Town port is our biggest challenge in South Africa… we deal in perishable products… You cannot recuperate that; it’s gone forever.

Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director - Capespan Group Limited

In North America there’s a major demand for citrus, so prices are strong… So, far it’s been a good season for South Africa.

Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director - Capespan Group Limited

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


