South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now
South Africa's wildly productive farms are keeping the nation afloat.
Large harvests are the order of the day right now, and agriculture is thriving – it grew by 28% in the first quarter of 2020 while the economy shrunk by 2%.
Agricultural economists expect the second-largest grain harvest in the country’s history while the maize harvest is forecast to be 38% larger than in 2019.
The country’s fruit farms are also having good harvests, with citrus production up 13%.
With Europe starting to open, exports are increasing, despite problems at the ports.
The Port of Cape Town is operating at 70% of its capacity – an improvement – but there is still a backlog.
Refilwe Moloto asked Tonie Fuchs (Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited) how this affects fruit exports.
The fresh produce industry is more fortunate than many others… it’s been going very well.Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director - Capespan Group Limited
The Cape Town port is our biggest challenge in South Africa… we deal in perishable products… You cannot recuperate that; it’s gone forever.Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director - Capespan Group Limited
In North America there’s a major demand for citrus, so prices are strong… So, far it’s been a good season for South Africa.Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director - Capespan Group Limited
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
