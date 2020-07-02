Streaming issues? Report here
The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa

2 July 2020 12:38 PM
by
The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary.

Last week, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane warned that leisure tourism remains closed.

However, some tourism industry bodies had initially interpreted the gazetted regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can resume.

RELATED: You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open - Tourism Business Council

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) says leisure tourism remains closed under level 3 lockdown, despite reports claiming otherwise.

Fedhasa's Cape Chairperson Jeff Rosenberg says leisure travel is not allowed at the stage, even within provincial borders.

Fedhasa, a member of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), says the council will be taking legal steps to clarify their options.

Rosenberg warns that the hospitality industry is facing mass retrenchments if leisure travel does not open.

There's much confusion in the industry with regards to that question.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape

I've heard from reliable sources this morning that, currently speaking, the official word is that leisure travel is not allowed at this time.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape

We are being pushed into a corner... We are taking legal opinion as to what the way forward is.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape

We have an estimated 600,000 and 700,000 jobs direct and indirectly related to hospitality. In the Cape alone, it's about 110,000.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape

There's absolutely no difference between a business guest staying at a hotel and leisure guest staying at a hotel... The same protocols apply.

Jeff Rosenberg, Chairperson - Fedhasa Western Cape

Listen to the discussion for more information:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
