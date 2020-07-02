Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide





Advocacy group Equal Education (EE) has taken the DBE to court for failing to feed all learners during the lockdown through its national school nutrition programme (NSNP).

They approached the court on an urgent basis to get the department to provide daily meals to millions of learners who qualify for school nutrition.

EE has been represented by Section 27 and Equal Education Law Centre. Watch the court proceedings here.

Section 27 announced a short while ago that judgment has been reserved in the matter.

Judge Potteril concludes the proceedings, and aims to bring out the judgment as soon as possible. For now, judgment is reserved.

The Western Cape is the only province that has been feeding learners, regardless of whether they have returned to school or not.

Section 27spokesperson Julia Chaskalson says nutrition is a basic right that is indivisible from the right to education.

Chaskalson says the civil society group is hoping that judgment and a court order will be issued as soon as possible.

Their rights to basic education and their right to nutrition are completely indivisible. That's something that has been said by the counsel today. Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

Millions of learners are going hungry at home right now. Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

Nutrition can't be rolled out 'sometimes' or 'one day'. Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

We are trying to get an urgent order from the court to make sure that plans are in place, similar to the plans in the Western Cape, to make sure that whether or not learners are in school, they are receiving a meal a day. Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

