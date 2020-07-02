Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
State of play between the City and WPRFU about rugby moving to Cape Town stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Today at 15:40
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
SAMRC says deaths in South Africa significantly higher than predicted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 16:10
State incapacity threatening human life and livelihood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:20
Concept of "Luxe ubuntu"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Swaady Martin Leke
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Tourism in SA post-Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 17:46
National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Latest Local
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday aft... 2 July 2020 1:53 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Politics
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide

2 July 2020 1:53 PM
by
Tags:
Equal Education
National School Nutrition Programme
DBE
school feeding schemes
school meals

The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon.

Advocacy group Equal Education (EE) has taken the DBE to court for failing to feed all learners during the lockdown through its national school nutrition programme (NSNP).

They approached the court on an urgent basis to get the department to provide daily meals to millions of learners who qualify for school nutrition.

RELATED: Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme

EE has been represented by Section 27 and Equal Education Law Centre. Watch the court proceedings here.

Section 27 announced a short while ago that judgment has been reserved in the matter.

The Western Cape is the only province that has been feeding learners, regardless of whether they have returned to school or not.

Section 27spokesperson Julia Chaskalson says nutrition is a basic right that is indivisible from the right to education.

Chaskalson says the civil society group is hoping that judgment and a court order will be issued as soon as possible.

Their rights to basic education and their right to nutrition are completely indivisible. That's something that has been said by the counsel today.

Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

Millions of learners are going hungry at home right now.

Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

Nutrition can't be rolled out 'sometimes' or 'one day'.

Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

We are trying to get an urgent order from the court to make sure that plans are in place, similar to the plans in the Western Cape, to make sure that whether or not learners are in school, they are receiving a meal a day.

Julia Chaskalson , Communications officer - Section 27

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


