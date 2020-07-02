Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
State of play between the City and WPRFU about rugby moving to Cape Town stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Today at 15:40
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
SAMRC says deaths in South Africa significantly higher than predicted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 16:10
State incapacity threatening human life and livelihood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:20
Concept of "Luxe ubuntu"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Swaady Martin Leke
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Tourism in SA post-Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 17:46
National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa's R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

2 July 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
SIU
Covid-19 corruption

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has announced that is investigating multiple allegations of serious maladministration, fraud, and corruption related to government's Covid-19 response.

The government allocated more than R500 billion rand for social relief and containment, and it appears it has not all ended up where it was meant to go.

SIU head of communications, Kaizer Kganyago speaks to Lester Kiewit about the ongoing investigations.

He says these allegations have taken place within the health sector and the SIU along with other bodies is part of what is called the Anti-Corruption Health Forum.

Headed bu the SIU, the forum's mandate has been to focus only on the health sector.

He says the allegations deal with a range of issues.

It deals with people inflating prices, it deals with issues where procurement processes are not followed.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says there are allegations, for example, where PPEs were bought and then disappeared.

He says civil actions are being prosecuted

There are civil actions happening as we speak to the value of about R10.6 million against certain officials who have done wrong.

Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

Other criminal cases have been referred to the Hawks for further investigation, he adds.

They have also focused on over 100 cases of unlawfully registered professionals practicing illegally in the midst of the pandemic.

Listen to the interview below:


2 July 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
SIU
Covid-19 corruption

