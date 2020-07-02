Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi
The organisation, which is at the forefront of housing issues in Cape Town, has called for senior politicians to be suspended alongside law enforcement officers.
Four Cape Town law enforcement officers have been suspended over the forceful eviction of a naked man in the Khayelitsha community of Empolweni.
The City of Cape Town says it's urgently investigating the actions of law enforcement officers involved in this operation.
However, Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser Buhle Booi, who witnessed the incident, says the senior officials who ordered the eviction need to be held accountable.
Ndifuna Ukwazi and the Khayelitsha Community Action Network (CAN) have called for the following city of officials to be suspended as well:
- Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi
- Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith
- The city's executive director for Safety and Security Richard Bosman.
Those senior officials that deployed the officers there must be held accountable. We call for the immediate suspension of these individuals, particularly Malusi Booi, JP Smith and Richard Bosman.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
We welcome the suspension but we've made a call that there must be a process to accountable those that had ordered the operation in the first place. The law enforcement officers are just mere deployees by politicans.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
Booi says he's disgusted by the dehumanising actions of the city's law enforcement officials who tackled the naked man to the ground in full view of spectators and cameras.
It's believed that 28-year-old Bulelani Qholani was bathing when law enforcement officers descended on his home.
According to Booi, the evictions on Wednesday were carried out without a court order.
He says residents of the Emploweni settlement and the neighbouring eThembeni community have nowhere else to go because many of them have lost their jobs and cannot afford to pay rent.
It's so dehumanising that black people, poor people are still being treated like this in this so-called democratic dispensation.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
It's repulsive that law enforcement, instead of protecting the rights of people and the citizens of Cape Town, they are the ones that are violating the basic human rights of people.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
Due to lockdown and retrenchments, a lot of people lost their jobs and income, therefore, they couldn't afford to pay their rent.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
A lot of them saw this piece of land and decided to build on it. They have nowhere else to go. They have no homes.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
People have been constantly victimised by law enforcement, without a court order.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
They demolish people's homes and they're not even providing them with alternative accommodation.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
They do not even have a court order, which makes the entire operation unlawful.Buhle Booi, Community organiser - Ndifuna Ukwazi
