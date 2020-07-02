Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker





Elon Musk, take a bow!

South African-American billionaire Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek.

Since the start of 2020, Tesla’s market capitalisation has more than doubled to US$207.2 billion.

It is now, as of Wednesday, the world’s most valuable carmaker.

Toyota – the new number two – is worth US$201.9 billion.

Tesla produced one vehicle for every 25 made by Toyota in the first quarter of 2020.

Tesla overtook Volkswagen (VW) as the world’s number two in January.

VW, now in a distant third place, has a market cap of about US$79 billion.

