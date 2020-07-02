Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker
Elon Musk, take a bow!
Since the start of 2020, Tesla’s market capitalisation has more than doubled to US$207.2 billion.
It is now, as of Wednesday, the world’s most valuable carmaker.
Toyota – the new number two – is worth US$201.9 billion.
Tesla produced one vehicle for every 25 made by Toyota in the first quarter of 2020.
Tesla overtook Volkswagen (VW) as the world’s number two in January.
VW, now in a distant third place, has a market cap of about US$79 billion.
