Education department halts school return for some grades
The department has announced that only grades R, 6, and 11 pupils will head back to school.
The move follows lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers (CEM), the department revealed in a statement.
DECISION from CEM: pic.twitter.com/wwBLAqtXK2— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) July 2, 2020
Initially, Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11 were due to return to schools from Monday in the second phase of reopening, according to a government gazette published early in June.
The government faced severe criticism from teachers' unions about the rushed return to school.
Earlier this week, Naptosa warned that schools aren't prepared for the next cohort of pupils due to staff shortages.
At the same time, a number of principals, teachers, and parents across the Western Cape had threatened to boycott the second phase of reopening.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported'
The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Africa.Read More
AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021
The Automobile Association (AA) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the validity of all licences until 2021.Read More
Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi
Social justice group Ndifuna Ukwazi has called for the immediate suspension of senior city officials who ordered the evictions in Khayelitsha.Read More
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.Read More
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide
The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon.Read More
The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa
The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary.Read More
At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery
At least three fatalities have been reported after an explosion at the Astron Energy oil refinery in Milnerton in the early hours of Thursday.Read More
They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk - City of Cape Town
The "anti-land invasion unit" is a euphemism for "home destruction unit" - Refilwe Moloto grills Richard Bosman (City of CPT).Read More
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.Read More
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme
Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back at school.Read More