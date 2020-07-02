Education department halts school return for some grades





The department has announced that only grades R, 6, and 11 pupils will head back to school.

The move follows lengthy consultations with the Council of Education Ministers (CEM), the department revealed in a statement.

Initially, Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, and 11 were due to return to schools from Monday in the second phase of reopening, according to a government gazette published early in June.

The government faced severe criticism from teachers' unions about the rushed return to school.

Earlier this week, Naptosa warned that schools aren't prepared for the next cohort of pupils due to staff shortages.

At the same time, a number of principals, teachers, and parents across the Western Cape had threatened to boycott the second phase of reopening.

This is a developing story. More to follow.