AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021
As motorists battle to renew vehicle and drivers' licences, the AA has urged the government to extend the licence renewal period to January 2021.
The current 90-day extension period only applies to those driving licences which expired before the end of May.
It does not cover any licences which expire in June, July or coming months.
Meanwhile, motorists across the country are facing ongoing challenges with renewing their vehicle and drivers' licences.
Many motorists have been turned away from licencing centres after waiting in long queues, while some centres are closed altogether due to Covid-19 outbreaks.
AA CEO Willem Groenewald has written to Mbalula explaining that issues with the National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) have also exacerbated the difficulties faced by motorists.
The AA has called for a further extension beyond the end of August to the end of January 2021, which it argues is a more feasible option.
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says Covid-19 may have complicated the workflow at licencing centres but backlog issues aren't new.
It's not just a matter of the Covid-19 lockdown causing the problem. There's been a problem before, and the Covid-19 problems are making things that much worse.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
People want to be compliant with the law... but the problem comes in where these centres are either closed or you've got to stand in the queue for a very long time... and there's no hope for you to get it done.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
If the grace period is not extended, the AA warns that thousands of motorists will not have legal driving documents on the roads.
As an alternative to an extension, the AA has also urged the Mbalula to consider allowing third-party agents, such as the AA, to perform licensing renewal services.
Listen to the discussion for more information:
