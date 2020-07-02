Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Today at 20:25
Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 20:50
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Today at 21:15
Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafieq Mammon - Project Co-Ordinator at ...
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 21:31
CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported' The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Afric... 2 July 2020 7:00 PM
AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021 The Automobile Association (AA) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the validity of all licences until 2021. 2 July 2020 5:35 PM
Education department halts school return for some grades The Department of Basic Education has backtracked on which grades will be allowed to return to school next week Monday. 2 July 2020 4:12 PM
View all Local
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association. 2 July 2020 7:14 PM
Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker Elon Musk’s revolutionary electric car manufacturer has just overtaken Toyota as the world’s most valuable automaker. 2 July 2020 3:34 PM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Business
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 7:14 PM
by
Tags:
NUMSA
South African Airways SAA
Sacca
Kgothatso Tlhakudi

DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association.

The battle over the South African Airways (SAA) and the desperate bid to keep at least a version of it going is coming to a head as money and time run out as the business rescue process, which has been going on since December, shows as if it has run its course.

Thre are concerns that we're not going to see any kind of airline emerging on the other side.

The government is saying that four of the unions represented at the SAA have agreed to sign voluntary severance packages being offered as part of the business rescue process. B

But the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), and the Airline Pilots Association of South Africa have declined to sign, claiming they represent more than half the workforce at the airline.

The Department of Public Enterprises says their refusal to sign puts efforts made to save the airline at risk.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general at the Department of Public Enterprises, has more.

This airline is a very strong brand and for many years has been rated as the top airline on the continent.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

We are doing what we should have done many years ago. We have really cut the business to the bone and removed excess costs. We are creating a solid base to can grow going forward.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

Things are looking a little bit brighter. Today we received a letter from Numsa and Sacca as well from the pilots association to come in and talk to us. We're looking forward to those discussions and we appreciate the tone of the letters.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

Practitioners have to publish on the 7th of July. On the 14th of July, the creditors will be getting together to vote on the plan.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises 

Listen below for the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages


2 July 2020 7:14 PM
by
Tags:
NUMSA
South African Airways SAA
Sacca
Kgothatso Tlhakudi

Recommended

More from Business

tesla-model-xjpg

Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker

2 July 2020 3:34 PM

Elon Musk’s revolutionary electric car manufacturer has just overtaken Toyota as the world’s most valuable automaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice

2 July 2020 2:15 PM

"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masks-picjpg

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

2 July 2020 2:02 PM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tourism-travel-accommodation-hospitality-hotel-reception-bell-concierge-123rf

The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa

2 July 2020 12:38 PM

The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman working from home mother children 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home

2 July 2020 11:51 AM

A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now

2 July 2020 11:29 AM

So, far it’s been a good season for South Africa, says Tonie Fuchs (Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160622Stickman-gif.gif

Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

1 July 2020 10:23 PM

CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cars-For Sale-Automotive-Industry-Dealership-Vehicles-service-wheels-123rf

Market Commentary

1 July 2020 9:18 PM

Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kauai strawberry smoothie

Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion

1 July 2020 8:42 PM

Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugar-cane-tongaatjpg

Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5-million for publishing false financial results

1 July 2020 7:55 PM

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says it seems like the JSE felt like it had to do something and made this token sanction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Education department halts school return for some grades

Local

Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Local

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

Local

EWN Highlights

Our records show Shonisani Lethole was taken care of - Tembisa Hospital CEO

2 July 2020 7:43 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA