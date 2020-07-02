Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game





There has been a response today from the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters to Monday's interview with Francois Baird, founder of FairPlay.

Paul Matthew, CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, tells Bruce Whitfield his side of the story.

Listeners must remember that Francois Baird's FairPlay is a paid lobbyist from the four major local poultry producers. He is not telling the truth. Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

Consumers must understand that if the local producers feel that dumping will occur, or that there is a possibility of it, there are mechanisms to deal with that. Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

