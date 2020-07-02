Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:50
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Today at 21:15
Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafieq Mammon - Project Co-Ordinator at ...
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 21:31
CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported' The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Afric... 2 July 2020 7:00 PM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday aft... 2 July 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association. 2 July 2020 7:14 PM
Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker Elon Musk’s revolutionary electric car manufacturer has just overtaken Toyota as the world’s most valuable automaker. 2 July 2020 3:34 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game

2 July 2020 8:05 PM
by
Tags:
Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
FairPlay
Paul Matthew

Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping

There has been a response today from the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters to Monday's interview with Francois Baird, founder of FairPlay.

Paul Matthew, CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, tells Bruce Whitfield his side of the story.

Listeners must remember that Francois Baird's FairPlay is a paid lobbyist from the four major local poultry producers. He is not telling the truth.

Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

Consumers must understand that if the local producers feel that dumping will occur, or that there is a possibility of it, there are mechanisms to deal with that.

Paul Matthew, CEO - Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

Also read:

Listen below for the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game


2 July 2020 8:05 PM
by
Tags:
Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
FairPlay
Paul Matthew

Recommended

More from Business

edit - equity-market - image from JSE-dot-co-dot-za.jpg

Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing

2 July 2020 8:43 PM

Personal financial advisor Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191115 SAA strike Airways Park1

Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 7:14 PM

DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tesla-model-xjpg

Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker

2 July 2020 3:34 PM

Elon Musk’s revolutionary electric car manufacturer has just overtaken Toyota as the world’s most valuable automaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice

2 July 2020 2:15 PM

"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masks-picjpg

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

2 July 2020 2:02 PM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tourism-travel-accommodation-hospitality-hotel-reception-bell-concierge-123rf

The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa

2 July 2020 12:38 PM

The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman working from home mother children 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home

2 July 2020 11:51 AM

A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now

2 July 2020 11:29 AM

So, far it’s been a good season for South Africa, says Tonie Fuchs (Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160622Stickman-gif.gif

Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland

1 July 2020 10:23 PM

CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cars-For Sale-Automotive-Industry-Dealership-Vehicles-service-wheels-123rf

Market Commentary

1 July 2020 9:18 PM

Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Education department halts school return for some grades

Local

Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Local

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA