Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: DW Hour
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Western Cape braces for 'longer and flatter' Covid-19 peak Premier Alan Winde says the province's coronavirus peak will likely be flatter, later, and longer, according to epidemiological ev... 2 July 2020 7:47 PM
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported' The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Afric... 2 July 2020 7:00 PM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs

2 July 2020 9:42 PM
by
Tags:
small business focus
Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.

According to Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis, you can travel to anywhere in the world, and as you arrive wherever it is that you have travelled to, if you ask, and typically you'd ask this at a market where you can buy an onion that was grown in the ground of the place that you arrived in.

If you buy that onion and eat it raw, it prevents you getting any of the runny tummies and food infections that you'd typically have had you not done so.

Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show speaks to Phitidis on how to apply this in a business.

An onion has three layers. You've got the inside in the core of the onion where all the flavour lies; you've got the middle layer where the burn comes to life and then you have the outer layer, which is the skin.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Out of the onion has emerged a strategy that I have been using for years to make decisions very quickly when time is against you or when you're facing an opportunity against which you either need to strike or not strike.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

It works every time, it is simple beyond measure and I am so embarrassed that I've never gone and given it a far more extensive sounding serious fancy name.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Listen below for the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs


2 July 2020 9:42 PM
by
Tags:
small business focus
Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Recommended

More from Small Business Focus

small business.jpg

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-cjpg

Positioning your business for success

23 January 2020 8:25 PM

Positioning your business for success - what does this phrase even mean?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-entrepreneurshipjpeg

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music store

7 steps to building a business you can sell

8 November 2019 11:35 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African passport

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discount

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

8 October 2019 1:01 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? How to sell your small business

7 October 2019 10:06 AM

Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

History dream story

Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

23 September 2019 2:30 PM

Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Education department halts school return for some grades

Local

Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi

Local

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

Masuku: Gauteng hospitals not full and not turning COVID-19 patients away

2 July 2020 5:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA