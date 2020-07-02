Streaming issues? Report here
[UPDATE] Western Cape braces for 'longer and flatter' Covid-19 peak

2 July 2020 7:47 PM
Tags:
Western Cape
Covid-19 projections
Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Covid-19 peak
Covid-19 peak

Premier Alan Winde says the province's coronavirus peak will likely be flatter, later, and longer, according to epidemiological evidence.

The Western Cape’s previous projections predicted a sharp Covid-19 peak towards the end of June/beginning of July.

However, Premier Winde says the projected surge in daily deaths and hospitalisations has not been as extreme as was anticipated during June.

Covid-19 hospitalisations, both in public and private facilities, have been tracking around 1,700 to 2,000 patients consistently for the last two weeks, Winde explains.

He adds that the estimated number of deaths is tracking around 60 to 70 deaths a day, accounting for anticipated delays and under-reporting

According to the latest data modelling, the peak in the Western Cape seems to be later than was originally projected and is likely to take place from the end of July to the beginning of August.

The peak is also flatter than provincial authorities originally projected, meaning that hospitalisations and deaths will be more "spread out".

As a result, it's projected that 5,450 beds will be needed at the peak, which is much lower than previously anticipated.

However, Winde says a more flattened trajectory is expected to last longer - for at least two months.

The premier says this scenario could potentially lead to cumulative deaths of approximately 10, 000 people during the pandemic.

Winde says provincial authorities will be conducting more post-mortem Covid-19 tests in an effort to collate more accurate data.

They're saying it's going to last a bit longer than we think... at least for two months.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

At the moment, we have sufficient beds in the system.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Even though we are seeing a plateau, we are not going to see a reduction in deaths. The death toll is [projected] around 10,000 for the province.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The premier says that data modelling cannot be certain because the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented.

He's also encouraged Wester Cape residents to adjust their behaviour in order to flatten the curve further.

There's no real certainty. It's unpredictable. We've got to use the best minds that we can and then we as government have to make decisions.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Read the full update from the Western Cape Premier here.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


cemetery-tombstone-gavesite-pexels-free-imagejpg

'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported'

2 July 2020 7:00 PM

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

171207licence-sajpg

AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021

2 July 2020 5:35 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the validity of all licences until 2021.

Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Education department halts school return for some grades

2 July 2020 4:12 PM

The Department of Basic Education has backtracked on which grades will be allowed to return to school next week Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

empolwenijpg

Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi

2 July 2020 3:25 PM

Social justice group Ndifuna Ukwazi has called for the immediate suspension of senior city officials who ordered the evictions in Khayelitsha.

Read More arrow_forward

masks-picjpg

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

2 July 2020 2:02 PM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.

Read More arrow_forward

volunteers-peninsula-school-feeding-associationjpg

Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide

2 July 2020 1:53 PM

The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon.

Read More arrow_forward

tourism-travel-accommodation-hospitality-hotel-reception-bell-concierge-123rf

The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa

2 July 2020 12:38 PM

The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary.

Read More arrow_forward

milnerton-refinery-blast-jpg

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

2 July 2020 11:43 AM

At least three fatalities have been reported after an explosion at the Astron Energy oil refinery in Milnerton in the early hours of Thursday.

Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk - City of Cape Town

2 July 2020 9:05 AM

The "anti-land invasion unit" is a euphemism for "home destruction unit" - Refilwe Moloto grills Richard Bosman (City of CPT).

Read More arrow_forward

unemployment men on side of road Zwelihle, Hermanus, Western Cape 123rf

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

2 July 2020 7:59 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.

Read More arrow_forward

