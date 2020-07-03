Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lone hippo finds a new home and companion in Mossel Bay

3 July 2020 11:04 AM
by
Tags:
Hippo
False Bay Nature Reserve
Bergsig Game Farm
Bambi
game farm
Bambi the hippo

A lone hippopotamus that was found wandering near the Rondevlei section of False Bay Nature Reserve last year has finally found a home.

Staff found the hippo, named Bambi, in November after it was rejected by the hippo herd at False Bay Nature Reserve.

Bambi was forced to live alone in a pan at the waste water treatment works in Strandfontein.

However, the City of Cape Town's biodiversity experts were concerned that she was not settling well in such close proximity to human activity.

Finally, Bambi has found an alternative, long-term home.

Bambi takes a dip in the water: Image: City of Cape Town

She was moved to her new home at Bergsig, a game farm in Mossel Bay, late last month.

City officials put together a capture plan that involved the construction of a wooden boma, which was completed back in March.

The boma was created with infra-red beams that would trigger the doors to close once Bambi was inside.

This would allow for the hippo to be captured and transported to a new home with minimum stress to the animal.

Bambi calmly wandered into the boma on the night of 22 June and hit the road for the Southern Cape.

She's now happy at her comfy new pond on the Bergsig game farm, just outside Hartenbos near Mossel Bay.

She's also found a new male companion, named 'Fatman', a resident hippo at the farm.

Bambi and Fatman graze on Bergsig game farm in Mossel Bay. Image: City of Cape Town

Kobus Crous, the owner of the private game farm, says Bambi spends most of her time with 'Fatman'.

He says they've been inseparable and he hopes that they will be a breeding couple in the next year or two.

We already had a hippo on our farm since 2018, we call him Fatman. He was waiting for a partner and she arrived on the 23rd of June.

Kobus Crous, Owner - Bergsig Game Farm

At first, she wouldn't even look at Fatman... we waited for two days and we finally saw them together.

Kobus Crous, Owner - Bergsig Game Farm

As I'm speaking now, I'm looking at both of them together lying in the sun. I'm very happy.

Kobus Crous, Owner - Bergsig Game Farm

Listen to the delightful story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


