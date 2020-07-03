Lone hippo finds a new home and companion in Mossel Bay
Staff found the hippo, named Bambi, in November after it was rejected by the hippo herd at False Bay Nature Reserve.
Bambi was forced to live alone in a pan at the waste water treatment works in Strandfontein.
However, the City of Cape Town's biodiversity experts were concerned that she was not settling well in such close proximity to human activity.
Finally, Bambi has found an alternative, long-term home.
She was moved to her new home at Bergsig, a game farm in Mossel Bay, late last month.
City officials put together a capture plan that involved the construction of a wooden boma, which was completed back in March.
The boma was created with infra-red beams that would trigger the doors to close once Bambi was inside.
This would allow for the hippo to be captured and transported to a new home with minimum stress to the animal.
Bambi calmly wandered into the boma on the night of 22 June and hit the road for the Southern Cape.
She's now happy at her comfy new pond on the Bergsig game farm, just outside Hartenbos near Mossel Bay.
She's also found a new male companion, named 'Fatman', a resident hippo at the farm.
Kobus Crous, the owner of the private game farm, says Bambi spends most of her time with 'Fatman'.
He says they've been inseparable and he hopes that they will be a breeding couple in the next year or two.
We already had a hippo on our farm since 2018, we call him Fatman. He was waiting for a partner and she arrived on the 23rd of June.Kobus Crous, Owner - Bergsig Game Farm
At first, she wouldn't even look at Fatman... we waited for two days and we finally saw them together.Kobus Crous, Owner - Bergsig Game Farm
As I'm speaking now, I'm looking at both of them together lying in the sun. I'm very happy.Kobus Crous, Owner - Bergsig Game Farm
Listen to the delightful story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
Anchor tenant deal between CT Stadium and WP Rugby enters 'advanced' stage
Cape Town Stadium chief executive Lesley de Reuck says officials are finalising the first draft of the anchor tenant agreement.Read More
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'
Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.Read More
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again
A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral.Read More
UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months
Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system.Read More
[UPDATE] Western Cape braces for 'longer and flatter' Covid-19 peak
Premier Alan Winde says the province's coronavirus peak will likely be flatter, later, and longer, according to epidemiological evidence.Read More
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported'
The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Africa.Read More
AA calls on Mbalula to extend licence renewal period to 2021
The Automobile Association (AA) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the validity of all licences until 2021.Read More
Education department halts school return for some grades
The Department of Basic Education has backtracked on which grades will be allowed to return to school next week Monday.Read More
Suspend Richard Bosman, JP Smith and Malusi Booi immediately - Ndifuna Ukwazi
Social justice group Ndifuna Ukwazi has called for the immediate suspension of senior city officials who ordered the evictions in Khayelitsha.Read More
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.Read More