We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask
Ubuntu talks to empathy and compassion – it’s often translated as “I am because you are”.
In the time of Covid-19, read: “We only have each other. My face mask protects you, and yours protects me.”
Caring for you is caring for me - our interests are inextricably intertwined.
Most people get it – some, not so much (yet)
When outdoors exercising, it’s heartening to see so many people looking out for each other by wearing masks, as we’re mandated to do.
-
Why do some people not bother?
-
What’s the psychology behind that?
Related articles:
-
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19
-
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro
Lester Kiewit (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed Professor Steven Robins of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University.
He recently took to social media to share how he’s trying – and often failing – to convince people to wear their masks when going out.
It’s not only about our own health, but also about the health of others – we are a herd, literally.
I often ask people - when they’re not wearing a mask - why not. One response is, ‘I’m outside – I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home’. What does that represent? … There should be research on this topic…Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University
Wearing even a cloth mask reduces transmission. It makes the other person safer.Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University
For some people, there’s a sense that it’s all about themselves… Well, think about your parents and grandparents! … It’s often men… they’re not thinking so much about the other… liberty above everyone else…Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University
Comorbidities are very widespread in South Africa. A sensitivity to that… Masks signal an understanding of the vulnerability of others… It’s a basic, decent thing to do to put on your mask.Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University
Initially, there was confusion… a fear that frontline health workers won’t be able to access them. Now, it’s clear that wearing a homemade cloth masks helps…Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University
In Hong Kong [7.5 million people packed more densely than almost anywhere else in the world], people did not wait for the government to tell them to wear masks… You have seven deaths… even though people are taking to the streets to protest… the masks are working!Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University
Running in Sea Point – I estimate about 80% to 90% of people are wearing masks. I’ve been to Philippi and the townships – a lot of people are wearing masks. I think people are adapting. There’s a growing realisation that this could be around for a long time.Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19
"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.Read More
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'
Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.Read More
UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months
Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system.Read More
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice
"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."Read More
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.Read More
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home
A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.Read More
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.Read More
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...
Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.Read More
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening
In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.Read More
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity
Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.Read More