We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Update on who goes to schools from Monday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:40
Update on when ECD centres can open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Streak
Today at 15:50
Hungry seal visits Table View restaurant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luca de la Guerra
Today at 16:10
Teenage hearing loss through over-use of headphones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof De Wet Swanepoel
Today at 16:20
Book Review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Formula 1 season gets underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 17:05
Clarification on hotels and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
An hour with ... on Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Anchor tenant deal between CT Stadium and WP Rugby enters 'advanced' stage Cape Town Stadium chief executive Lesley de Reuck says officials are finalising the first draft of the anchor tenant agreement. 3 July 2020 1:08 PM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Lone hippo finds a new home and companion in Mossel Bay A lone hippopotamus that was found wandering near the Rondevlei section of False Bay Nature Reserve last year has finally found a... 3 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

3 July 2020 10:56 AM
by
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Psychology
Ubuntu
Sociology
USB
Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Face Masks
surgical masks
cloth face mask
face mask
mask wearing
anthropology
Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology
Steven Robins

"I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it.

Ubuntu talks to empathy and compassion – it’s often translated as “I am because you are”.

In the time of Covid-19, read: “We only have each other. My face mask protects you, and yours protects me.”

Caring for you is caring for me - our interests are inextricably intertwined.

Most people get it – some, not so much (yet)

When outdoors exercising, it’s heartening to see so many people looking out for each other by wearing masks, as we’re mandated to do.

  • Why do some people not bother?

  • What’s the psychology behind that?

Related articles:

Lester Kiewit (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed Professor Steven Robins of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University.

He recently took to social media to share how he’s trying – and often failing – to convince people to wear their masks when going out.

It’s not only about our own health, but also about the health of others – we are a herd, literally.

I often ask people - when they’re not wearing a mask - why not. One response is, ‘I’m outside – I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home’. What does that represent? … There should be research on this topic…

Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

Wearing even a cloth mask reduces transmission. It makes the other person safer.

Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

For some people, there’s a sense that it’s all about themselves… Well, think about your parents and grandparents! … It’s often men… they’re not thinking so much about the other… liberty above everyone else…

Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

Comorbidities are very widespread in South Africa. A sensitivity to that… Masks signal an understanding of the vulnerability of others… It’s a basic, decent thing to do to put on your mask.

Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

Initially, there was confusion… a fear that frontline health workers won’t be able to access them. Now, it’s clear that wearing a homemade cloth masks helps…

Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

In Hong Kong [7.5 million people packed more densely than almost anywhere else in the world], people did not wait for the government to tell them to wear masks… You have seven deaths… even though people are taking to the streets to protest… the masks are working!

Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

Running in Sea Point – I estimate about 80% to 90% of people are wearing masks. I’ve been to Philippi and the townships – a lot of people are wearing masks. I think people are adapting. There’s a growing realisation that this could be around for a long time.

Professor Steven Robins - Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


3 July 2020 10:56 AM
by
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Psychology
Ubuntu
Sociology
USB
Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Face Masks
surgical masks
cloth face mask
face mask
mask wearing
anthropology
Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology
Steven Robins

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

3 July 2020 1:10 PM

"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'

3 July 2020 12:11 PM

Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months

3 July 2020 9:02 AM

Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice

2 July 2020 2:15 PM

"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masks-picjpg

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

2 July 2020 2:02 PM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman working from home mother children 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home

2 July 2020 11:51 AM

A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unemployment men on side of road Zwelihle, Hermanus, Western Cape 123rf

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

2 July 2020 7:59 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...

1 July 2020 4:20 PM

Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

grandwest-casion-reopensjpg

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

1 July 2020 12:55 PM

In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ebc570ec-be6d-4c9c-a4d6-cf5028a17695.jpg

Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity

1 July 2020 8:30 AM

Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

World

Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again

Local Politics

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

All pupils from Mount Frere school who contracted COVID-19 now cleared

3 July 2020 1:45 PM

Steroid drug purchased for COVID-19 patients in poor countries - UN

3 July 2020 12:53 PM

Nehawu: Albert Luthuli Hospital the new COVID-19 epicentre for health workers

3 July 2020 12:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA