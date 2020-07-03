'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'
Myrtle Witbooi of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers’ Union (Sadsawu) speaks to Lester Kiewit about their drive to have domestic workers be declared eligible to apply for special Covid-19 relief payments from government.
Domestic workers are often in vulnerable situations in relation to employment, often not registered with UIF. The lockdown has made the situation even worse as many are still not working or are working less.
Witbooi says according to the labour department only 16,000 employers of the country's one million domestic workers applied to the Covid-19 Ters relief fund.
She says she has proof that a number of domestic workers received as little as R1000 a month from the fund.
Of course, there were good employers and for that we are thankful.Myrtle Witbooi - SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers’ Union (SADSAWU)
She says it was announced that domestic workers were allowed to apply to the relief fund directly.
Numbers were given, but we find many... just could not get through to that number.Myrtle Witbooi - SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers’ Union (Sadsawu)
She adds that there have been payment blockages on the part of the UIF as well.
The union is taking up all these issues with the labour department, she says.
Domestic workers that work for an employer for more than 24 hours a month or have worked for more than three months must be registered with UIF, she says.
So most domestic workers should have been registered and had access to unemployment funds - but that is not the reality in South Africa.Myrtle Witbooi - SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers’ Union (Sadsawu)
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19
"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.Read More
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask
"I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it.Read More
UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months
Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system.Read More
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice
"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."Read More
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.Read More
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home
A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.Read More
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.Read More
Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...
Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.Read More
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening
In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.Read More
Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity
Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.Read More