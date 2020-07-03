Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19





“I'm all for masks,” US President Donald Trump now says.

Trump’s about-turn on mask-wearing comes after the United States surpassed 50 000 daily new Covid-19 cases for the first time.

More than 130 000 American have died so far.

Related articles:

Trump’s previous position on masks has left him isolated even from other Republic leaders as health officials and politicians across the political spectrum pleads with Americans to cover up.

“We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – a Kentucky Republican.

Despite numerous previous protestations to the contrary, Trump now says he has no problem with wearing a mask in public and that he “sort of like” how he looks with one on, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day’s trending stories, including this one about Trump’s change of mind regarding masks.

No-one told him the Lone Ranger wears a mask over his eyes! … If Trump was actually behind wearing a mask, think about how many lives could’ve been saved. Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 9:45].