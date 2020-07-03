Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nadia Goetham
Today at 14:10
Health - Doctor and animator team up to make medical educational films
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Tsepho Maaka
Kabelo Maaka
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Update on who goes to schools from Monday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:40
Update on when ECD centres can open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Samantha Streak
Today at 15:50
Hungry seal visits Table View restaurant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luca de la Guerra
Today at 16:10
Teenage hearing loss through over-use of headphones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof De Wet Swanepoel
Today at 16:20
Book Review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with ... on Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
Today at 17:05
Clarification on hotels and tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Mysterious death of elephants in Botswana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Formula 1 season gets going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Anchor tenant deal between CT Stadium and WP Rugby enters 'advanced' stage Cape Town Stadium chief executive Lesley de Reuck says officials are finalising the first draft of the anchor tenant agreement. 3 July 2020 1:08 PM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Lone hippo finds a new home and companion in Mossel Bay A lone hippopotamus that was found wandering near the Rondevlei section of False Bay Nature Reserve last year has finally found a... 3 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

3 July 2020 1:10 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
Kieno Kammies
Mitch McConnell
Trending
Barbara Friedman
facemasks
mask
cloth face mask
cloth mask
face mask
mask wearing
mask-wearing
Lone Ranger

"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.

“I'm all for masks,” US President Donald Trump now says.

Trump’s about-turn on mask-wearing comes after the United States surpassed 50 000 daily new Covid-19 cases for the first time.

More than 130 000 American have died so far.

Related articles:

Trump’s previous position on masks has left him isolated even from other Republic leaders as health officials and politicians across the political spectrum pleads with Americans to cover up.

“We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – a Kentucky Republican.

Despite numerous previous protestations to the contrary, Trump now says he has no problem with wearing a mask in public and that he “sort of like” how he looks with one on, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about the day’s trending stories, including this one about Trump’s change of mind regarding masks.

No-one told him the Lone Ranger wears a mask over his eyes! … If Trump was actually behind wearing a mask, think about how many lives could’ve been saved.

Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 9:45].


3 July 2020 1:10 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
Kieno Kammies
Mitch McConnell
Trending
Barbara Friedman
facemasks
mask
cloth face mask
cloth mask
face mask
mask wearing
mask-wearing
Lone Ranger

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'

3 July 2020 12:11 PM

Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family children girls outdoor cloth face masks 123rf 123rflifestyle

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

3 July 2020 10:56 AM

"I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months

3 July 2020 9:02 AM

Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice

2 July 2020 2:15 PM

"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masks-picjpg

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

2 July 2020 2:02 PM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman working from home mother children 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home

2 July 2020 11:51 AM

A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unemployment men on side of road Zwelihle, Hermanus, Western Cape 123rf

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

2 July 2020 7:59 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Still not ready to send your child back to school? Here are your options...

1 July 2020 4:20 PM

Grades 7 and 12 are already back at school following the lockdown, grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 are set to return from Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

grandwest-casion-reopensjpg

[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening

1 July 2020 12:55 PM

In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ebc570ec-be6d-4c9c-a4d6-cf5028a17695.jpg

Port of Cape Town says it is back up to 70% capacity

1 July 2020 8:30 AM

Acting Terminal Manager Oscar Borchards says it was 40% capacity at the start of lockdown but now hoping for full capacity soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19

World

Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again

Local Politics

We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

All pupils from Mount Frere school who contracted COVID-19 now cleared

3 July 2020 1:45 PM

Steroid drug purchased for COVID-19 patients in poor countries - UN

3 July 2020 12:53 PM

Nehawu: Albert Luthuli Hospital the new COVID-19 epicentre for health workers

3 July 2020 12:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA