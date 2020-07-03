WC Education MEC: Schools allowed to bring more grades back if they apply to HOD





The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has delayed the return of some grades to school next week.

Only grades R, 6, and 11 pupils will have to head back to school on Monday 6 July, joining grade 7 and 12 pupils who returned last month.

However, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says schools in the province can bring in other grades if they are ready to do so.

Schools that wish to welcome additional grades will have to apply to the WCED's Head of Department.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says more than 300 public and private schools in the province have applied to reopen for additional grades.

MEC Schäfer says schools will have to be safety compliant and face an inspection if they want to take on extra learners.

"At all times, the required safety protocols must continue to be followed, regardless of the number of grades present at school", the MEC says.

She's welcomed the staggered return to school and says it will allow for a slightly slower phasing in approach for schools that need it.

On Monday, grades R,6, and 11 must return as per the latest directive. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

The gazette does provide that any school that does have the capacity to enable other grades to come back, and comply with the safety standards, can also do so as long as they inform the HOD. Many of them have already done that before now. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

It can be any grades. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

There is capacity for schools to ask for other grades to come back if they are able to comply. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

