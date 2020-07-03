CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up
We're refreshing our line-up with a big focus on serving listeners an increased amount of local news starting Monday, 6 July 2020.
As part of the line-up changes, CapeTalk will no longer be simulcasting daytime shows with sister station 702.
The move will result in an all Cape Town 6am to 6pm line-up on weekdays.
In addition to daytime line-up updates, we're excited to announce that seasoned broadcaster Africa Melane is taking over Early Mornings, from 4am to 6am, simulcasting between 702 and CapeTalk.
Abongile Nzelenzele remains with the station and will host Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele, weekends from 11am to 3pm.
Author and journalist Sara-Jayne King will present Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King, on Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 10am.
CapeTalk is entering a new and exciting chapter in its life cycle. For more than fifteen years we have shared (or simulcast) part of our daytime programming with Johannesburg-based sister station 702.Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager
From Monday 6 July the station’s daytime offering will be solely produced and created by the CapeTalk team. I believe this 6am – 6pm 100% Cape Town line-up is integral to the evolution of the station and its ability to both connect with its Mother City listeners and obtain outcomes for them.Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager
Here's the Monday – Friday line-up:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
- 06:00 — 09:00
Today with Kieno Kammies
- 09:00 — 12:00
Midday Report
- 12:00 — 13:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
- 13:00 — 15:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Show
- 15:00 — 18:00
