It's a lie that he undressed when he saw law enforcement - community leader





A community leader speaking on behalf of Bulelani Qholani has rejected claims that Qholani staged the incident on Wednesday.

On Friday, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato suggested that Qholani took his clothes off as a tactic to make the City of Cape Town look bad.

The City's law enforcement officers, who have since been suspended, violently removed the 28-year-old man from his home in eThembini informal settlement while he was washing himself.

eThembini community leader Wanda Magingxa, who spoke to CapeTalk on behalf of Qholani, says Qholani was inside his dwelling when law enforcement officers arrived.

It's a lie that he undressed just because those men [law enforcement] was coming to [demolish] his shack. Wanda Magingxa, spokesperson for Bulelani Qholani

The City of Cape Town always has stories when it comes to land. There's always a fight. Wanda Magingxa, spokesperson for Bulelani Qholani

Bulelani Qholani (the man removed from his home naked) says he is still in pain after City of Cape Town law enforcement officers manhandled him. He said he was treated as if he had no human rights. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN

Unemployed and unable to afford rent, Qholani built his home there three months ago when he moved to the informal settlement with his child and partner.

And it's not the first time that Qholani has been confronted by eviction.

According to Magingxa, Qholani and many other community members have been victims of violent evictions at the hands of city officials.

He says Qholani is still coming to terms with what transpired on Wednesday and he will be receiving counselling.

At the same time, EWN reports that Qholani has laid a criminal complaint against law enforcement officers who manhandled him in full view of cameras.

Law enforcement came to evict [us from] our shacks. There were only five shacks [erected]. Wanda Magingxa, spokesperson for Bulelani Qholani

Bulelani said that if they want to [demolish] his shack they must wait up until he finishes because he was still n the bath. Wanda Magingxa, spokesperson for Bulelani Qholani

They [law enforcement] didn't listen. They pushed down the door and pushed him outside so that they could destroy his shack. He fought to get back inside. Wanda Magingxa, spokesperson for Bulelani Qholani

As the people or leadership of this place, we decided to help him to build his shack again... even though it was not in the same condition as it was. Wanda Magingxa, spokesperson for Bulelani Qholani

