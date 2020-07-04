Bulelani Qholani may approach Equality Court over shack eviction





SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says the commission is ready to support the 28-year-old man in his quest for justice should he do so.

According to Nissen, Qholani is also considering a civil lawsuit after his right to human dignity was violated.

He's decided to take action outside the criminal case. We are waiting for his legal people to come to us and we'll investigate the dignity issue... he may want to see his day in the Equality Court. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC

There's also a civil suit, if Mr. Qholani wants to pursue it, that could be justice as well. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC

The Khayelitsha man has said that only justice will restore his dignity.

He's opened a criminal case against the law enforcement officers who forcibly removed from him from his shack while he was naked.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato suggested that Qholani took his clothes off as a tactic to make the City of Cape Town look bad.

Nissen says there's no excuse for what happened, regardless of whether Qholani undressed himself deliberately.

He says the culture of policing in South Africa needs to change in order to re-establish public trust.

We must respect the law enforcement in our country. They are here to protect and serve, and if they do not protect and serve then it's our responsibility to hold them accountable. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

The aim of policing is to protect and serve not to humiliate and downgrade people. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

The idea is not to become an enemy of the people but to build trust and confidence. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

The responsibility of those officers should have been to say, 'Sir, got back into your house, clothe yourself and please come out', not to chase him on the video. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC

