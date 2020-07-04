CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation





Carl Weber started posting daily vlogs on Monday 20 June after his parents-in-law were hospitalised due to Covid-19 complications.

His wife and brother-in-law also contracted the coronavirus, but he tested negative.

Weber posted his final vlog on Friday, after 14 days of self-isolation with his wife. Watch all the videos on his page.

In his Facebook videos, Weber reflects on his family's Covid-19 journey and his wife's recovery.

I truly believe that God kept me healthy to look after my wife and get her better. Carl Weber, Comedian

He says he continued posting his daily vlogs in an effort to humanise Covid-19 and "give the virus a face".

The funnyman says it's heartbreaking to watch people behaving irresponsibly and disregarding safety measures after losing his loved ones.

It breaks my heart when I see people laughing it off and not taking it seriously. Carl Weber, Comedian

His mother-in-law (72) was admitted to hospital with a bladder infection on 17 June and tested positive for Covid-19 upon admission.

His father-in-law and his wife tested positive after testing themselves the following day. He says his father-in-law was admitted to hospital with respiratory difficulties on 18 June.

Both his mother-in-law and father-in-law were admitted to Rondebosch Medical Centre. They were kept in different wards.

On 21 June, his mother-in-law passed away. Five days later, his father-in-law died. They both died of cardiac arrest.

My mom-in-law was the cake lady. She was always baking from home and selling cakes...her door was always open. She always cooked too much food... just in case someone visits. Carl Weber, Comedian

My dad-in-law was always the guy at the gate, greeting everyone, smiling with everybody. He'd walk every morning to get his paper. Carl Weber, Comedian

Listen to him share his story with Sara-Jayne King: