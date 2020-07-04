Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar The disorientated seal that banged on the door of Pakalolo in Table View this week is being rehabilitated at the Hout Bay Seal Res... 4 July 2020 2:41 PM
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation Cape Town-based comedian Carl Weber lost his in-laws to Covid-19 last month, just five days apart. His wife also tested positive f... 4 July 2020 10:21 AM
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine

4 July 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
SA Navy
gillian malouw
Submarine Officer

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy.

Malouw is a lieutenant in the South African Navy and is based at the Simon’s Town naval base.

The 29-year-old navy officer took the plunge and enlisted in the navy ten years ago.

She's now the first female officer in Africa to navigate a submarine, the SAS MANTHATISI, a heroine-class submarine.

Malouw says here interest in the maritime industry was piqued at a young age when she enrolled in the SA Sea Cadets as a teen, and she's never turned back.

I was exposed to the Navy from when I was in grade 7... For me, it just seems like an easy transition from being a sea cadet and going to the Navy after school.

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, Submarine officer - SA Navy

From a societal point of view, anything in the armed forces is generally viewed as a career for men. That's the first barrier that you need to get over.

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, Submarine officer - SA Navy

But, I think everyone who qualifies on board a submarine automatically gains respect because of the mere fact that they've gone through so much... to get the coveted dolphin badge that we're awarded at the end.

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, Submarine officer - SA Navy

It's time-consuming, it's psychologically demanding, but it's very rewarding at the end.

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, Submarine officer - SA Navy

Malouw says she has been overwhelmed by the recognition for her accomplishments and says she still has a lot more she wants to achieve.

She chats to Sara-Jayne King about her career path, her future aspirations, and what life on board a submarine is like.

Listen to Gillian Malouw open up about her journey:


