South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala

The icon actress passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday at Netcare’s Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg.

It’s understood she had been admitted for several days with an undisclosed illness.

With a career spanning over six decades, Mam Mary, as she was affectionately known, has left an indelible mark on South Africa's film and television industry.

Last year, the veteran actress received the Order of Ikamanga for her contribution to the performing arts.

The 80-year-old was still a leading lady and recently starred in a local film called Resurrection that premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Her son, entertainer Somizi Mhlongo, confirmed the news of her passing on social media.

My tree has fallen........lala Ma pic.twitter.com/CjojR7k2uX — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 4, 2020

Politicians, celebrities and ordinary South Africans have been paying tribute to Twala online.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of veteran actor and Esteemed Member of the Order of Ikhamanga, Ms Mary Twala. https://t.co/DZ9DCx1hDp #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/oa8yxLKXtq — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 4, 2020

Like millions of South Africans, I am saddened by the passing of a great icon of our nation’s creative community; someone who was a household name and face to all of us and brought home the joys, the struggles and the humour under pressure that characterises our national life. pic.twitter.com/3EPIRB7Sf7 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 4, 2020

A legend, South Africa greatest treasure & The Order of Ikhamanga in SILVER holder for excellent contribution to the performing arts & awareness on women’s health issues.



Mme Mary Twala’s departure makes us poorer. Condolences to @somizi & the entire family. A giant has fallen. pic.twitter.com/IKyD7wnR1X — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 4, 2020

Mary Twala 💔#RIPMaryTwala... deepest condolences to you brother @somizi. May her soul rest in perfect and eternal peace! Her impact on our screens was thorough, complete and indisputably legendary! pic.twitter.com/G9DHcoPyMy — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 4, 2020

One of Mzansi's greatest actresses has said goodbye to us. I am convinced that she is now working on an amazing performance to bring smiles to all the angels in heaven. You were a humble soul with a heart of gold. We will miss you. 😢 #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/tyUHZSgM4v — Christo (@ChristoThurston) July 4, 2020

The embodiment of longevity. A prolific patron of the arts. An actress we all grew up watching, transcending generations and defying space and time.#ripmarytwala #marytwala pic.twitter.com/hdX3njrLil — David Tshabalala (@SlayingGoliath) July 4, 2020

A South African icon, a gift to the arts and the world, an inspiration to many of us and an amazing entertainer, my deepest condolences to the family, uthixo anithuthuzele 🙏🏾💔 #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/BT8AbDYvde — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) July 4, 2020

My deepest condolences Somizi! Losing a mother is the worst pain one can ever experience, I know this pain every well! May she rest in power and forever be remembered as an Icon! #RIPMaryTwala https://t.co/D3Y2lyAJfm — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) July 4, 2020