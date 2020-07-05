WCBS appeals for blood donations on Mandela Day
The service has urged Western Cape residents to devote their 67 minutes of charitable action on Mandela Day (Saturday 18 July) to donating blood as the province faces declining blood stocks.
Donating blood may only take 30 minutes of your time, but it can make a life-changing impact on someone else’s life.
Eligible donors can spend 30 of their 67 minutes to help save at least three lives, says the WCBS's Marike Gevers.
If you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are healthy on the day of donation and lead a safe sexual lifestyle you should be able to donate blood.
After your first donation, you'll be able to donate blood again in 56 days.
The WCBS has also reassured donors that it remains safe to donate blood amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The service has implemented strict safety measures to ensure the safety of staff and donors, Gevers explains.
We would like to appeal to all healthy, eligible blood donors from all blood groups to come out and donate blood.Marike Gevers, Corporate Public Relations Officer - Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Help us to supply the Western Cape with a sustainable blood supply.Marike Gevers, Corporate Public Relations Officer - Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
We have seen a decline in our blood stocks and we are currently seeing a critical shortage in our O negative and B positive blood stocks.Marike Gevers, Corporate Public Relations Officer - Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
You can visit the WCBS website for info on how to donate. Alternatively, send a WhatsApp message to 060 549 7244.
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
