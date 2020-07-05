'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala





The former Generations actor was once Mam Mary's fellow on-screen co-star.

He says one of his earliest memories of the legendary actress was is watching her on stage in Gibson Kente's musical How Long? when he was only 15.

Maake ka Ncube says the play, which was banned in 1973, is one of the reasons he fell in love with the performing arts.

That was the play that was to ignite my passion and my desire or aspiration to become an actor. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

After seeing 'How Long?', I never stopped mimicking what I had seen in that play. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

Twala, or Mam Mary, as she was affectionately known, passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

Maake ka Ncube has likened Mam Mary to Hollywood Legend Cicely Tyson and says the veteran actress had so much more to share with the world.

Mama Mary, for me, was our own Cicely Tyson. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

She was a magnificent performer. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube,

He says it's important to carry the memory of Mam Mary and acknowledge her contribution to the arts industry.

Twala's role in the entertainment industry was recognised in 2019, when she received the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Listen to him remember Mary Twala here: