Latest Local
WCBS appeals for blood donations on Mandela Day The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to each and every eligible donor to donate blood this Mandela Day. 5 July 2020 9:53 AM
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80. 5 July 2020 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar The disorientated seal that banged on the door of Pakalolo in Table View this week is being rehabilitated at the Hout Bay Seal Res... 4 July 2020 2:41 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala Actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube says Mary Twala has made an immense contribution to the South African television and film industry. 5 July 2020 11:06 AM
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80. 5 July 2020 9:11 AM
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020. 3 July 2020 4:56 PM
'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala

5 July 2020 11:06 AM
by
Tags:
Theatre
Actor
Sello Maake Ka-Ncube
Gibson Kente
Mary Twala
Mary Twala dies
veteran actress

Actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube says Mary Twala has made an immense contribution to the South African television and film industry.

The former Generations actor was once Mam Mary's fellow on-screen co-star.

RELATED: South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala

He says one of his earliest memories of the legendary actress was is watching her on stage in Gibson Kente's musical How Long? when he was only 15.

Maake ka Ncube says the play, which was banned in 1973, is one of the reasons he fell in love with the performing arts.

That was the play that was to ignite my passion and my desire or aspiration to become an actor.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

After seeing 'How Long?', I never stopped mimicking what I had seen in that play.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

Twala, or Mam Mary, as she was affectionately known, passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

Maake ka Ncube has likened Mam Mary to Hollywood Legend Cicely Tyson and says the veteran actress had so much more to share with the world.

Mama Mary, for me, was our own Cicely Tyson.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube

She was a magnificent performer.

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube,

He says it's important to carry the memory of Mam Mary and acknowledge her contribution to the arts industry.

Twala's role in the entertainment industry was recognised in 2019, when she received the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Listen to him remember Mary Twala here:












