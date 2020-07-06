SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'
Dr Kagiso Motse, a specialist physician and nephrologist posted on Facebook recently that her training at medical school definitely did not prepare her for the current pandemic.
She explained how hard it is having to tell families that their loved ones have died over the phone rather than in person.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to her about what she is experiencing on the frontlines of the pandemic.
What's going on right now in the hospitals?
I think the big thing right now is we are just anxious. We are seeing huge numbers.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
Lab results on average are showing about 25% of patients tested are positive for Covid-19.
We are dealing with a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety and our systems are cracking.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
Most public institutions at the moment - we prepared and prepared and tried our best but we are cracking, because med school didn't prepare us for this and three months of lockdown, I don't think we anticipated where we are at the moment.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
Are field hospitals not helping?
She says they can help, but only a select group of patients can be admitted to them.
If you're acutely ill you are not really a candidate for a field hospital. Some have oxygen capacity and some don't.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
She says the huge large volume field hospitals usually do not have oxygen and are for patients who have tested positive but are minimally symptomatic but are unable to isolate at home.
Some field hospitals do have oxygen capabilities but very few of them have ICU and critical care capability.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
She implies that most field hospitals serve the function of isolation centres.
In the North West province where she works, she says by the end of last week ICU beds were 80-90% full.
Anxiety about health workers contracting the virus on the frontlines
She explains that now there is what she calls 'an additional barrier to care'.
Where normally you would jump to resuscitate a patient, you now have to think, wait, am I safe? Am I in full PPE? Can I start to do this?Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
She says health care workers are doing everything correctly in terms of PPE but some are still testing positive after some time.
Ther is also an additional burden that the likelihood that a lot of infections are probably not happening in the hospital - some may be happening at home and in the community where people are not wearing masks - because the viral load in the community is increasing and it is getting higher and higher.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
We're tired. Every day is that moment of convincing yourself, ok I'm going to get up, I'm going to do this.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
There are a lot of us that feel until I'm crawling, I'm not going to test - because if I'm asymptomatic and I test positive I'm out of work for the next two weeks...and then that burden increases on those still left on the ground.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
She agrees it feels like a war zone at times.
I tell myself all the time I don't have time for a pity party. So on a daily basis, just put on your big girl panties and work because the work needs to be done.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
The other side of the coin is non-Covid patients are coming in for treatment too late.
They're afraid to come to the hospital, it's difficult for them to get into the hospital.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
She says it is difficult to get an ICU bed for any illness that is not Covid-related.
Once you have a Covid ward, you cannot have a Covid and non-Covid patient lying next to each other - so there's less space in hospitals for people who don't have Covid.Dr Kagiso Motse, Specialist physician and nephrologist
Listen to Dr Motse's heartfelt interview below:
Listen to Dr Kagiso Motse's heartfelt interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres
South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.Read More
'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'
Naptosa's David Millar and Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke explain why they feel it is too early to reopen schools in South Africa.Read More
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19
"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.Read More
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'
Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.Read More
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask
"I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it.Read More
UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months
Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system.Read More
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice
"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."Read More
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.Read More
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home
A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.Read More
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.Read More